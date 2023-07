‘There is no such law’: Legal experts call on Trump for new Mar-a-Lago make-up defense

Former President Donald Trump was reprimanded by legal experts over the weekend for apparently inventing legislation he said allowed him to bring national security documents home to his Mar-a estate. -Lago in Florida.

During a speech at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach on Saturday, Trump complained about his indictment for classified documents and claimed, “Whatever documents a president decides to take with him, he has the absolute and uncontested right to do so”.

“It is a law that has been passed and signed,” he added. “And it couldn’t be clearer.”

Legal experts quickly dismissed Trump’s request.

“No. Such a law does not exist. Period.” wrote Laurence Tribe, a longtime Harvard jurist.

National security attorney Bradley Moss tweeted that Trump’s claim was “not a legitimate legal argument” but rather a “political talking point”.

“It will fail in court,” he predicted.

“Let’s say you never read the Presidential Records Act without saying you never read the Presidential Records Act,” wrote former CIA analyst Gail Helt.

“No such law exists. Generally, laws giving leaders ‘absolute’ power are not a thing in the United States,” tweeted journalist Jeff Sharlet,

HuffPost reported that Trump’s latest claim is just the latest in a string of misrepresentations made in the past about what a sitting president is allowed to do. Last month, for example, referring to the National Archives and Records Administration, he argued that he maintained the “absolute right to preserve [documents] or he can return them to NARA if he wishes.”

Legal experts were quick to quash the ex-president’s claim, dismissing his defense as “ridiculous”.

Trump has tried to argue that the Presidential Records Act, which governs the handling of presidential records, is a defense against accusations that he violated the Espionage Act by mishandling national security information.

“Trump is not charged with any violation of the Presidential Records Act,” former assistant U.S. attorney William “Widge” Devaney told Salon last month. “Trump is accused of having secret and top secret information, refusing to release it, obstructing the government’s attempts to release it, and misleading people about these records. I mean, these are really apples and oranges.”

