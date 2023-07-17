Politics
Is this India’s “moment”? Decryption of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega visits to France and the United States
There is even a slight air of competition over who can woo India better, who understands its unique dilemmas and constraints, who can do more technology transfer, give out more visas, take in more students and launch more research projects. In short, who can open more doors to realms hitherto forbidden to a country once rejected as aspirant.
And when India looks west, it finds more ways to anchor itself in the United States and France than before. As Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institution puts it, while India doesn’t want to belong in anyone’s orbit, it will gravitate towards countries it perceives as crucial to its interests. “This is evident in the growing weight of the West in India’s diverse partner portfolio,” she said.
The Indo-American relationship is ahead of the French relationship thanks to the diaspora, students, common language, trade and technology… But we know that the French have a special place in the (strategic) heart Indian. They imposed no sanctions after the Pokhran nuclear tests in 1998, have generally been easier partners and talk about strategic autonomy to boot.
That said, the French obviously followed Modi’s American visit closely. The itineraries were similar, down to a private dinner at the Elysée before the state dinner the next day. If Washington announced concessions on H-1B visas, Paris said Indian students could stay for five years for post-graduate work instead of the current two. The Horizon 2047 document had exactly the same number of paragraphs as the Indo-US joint statement – 58 – if you follow the numbering system used in Paris. The bet in DC was on 59. But a discerning Indian diplomat probably bewitched that.
So President Emmanuel Macron decided to take the rewards route to do better. Impossible to beat the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. It is the highest. Americans rarely award their Presidential Medal of Freedom to foreign leaders, unless you are Mother Teresa or Nelson Mandela. But, more seriously, Americans watched the July 14 parade closely and waited for the joint statement to drop – all in spirit. There is a satisfaction that India is steadily moving west. And the burgers go well with the fries. It is another matter that the most consequential document from Paris had to be edited to remove a reference to additional Scorpene submarines, while the purchase of 26 more Rafales was never mentioned despite the hype. Did the GoI get nervous after the questions about the drone deal announced during the visit to the United States? The French agreements are probably not in trouble. But the policy of announcing defense purchases can be complicated, although the United States has managed to get GE engines and drones into the joint statement.
There was some disappointment when the F-18 lost out to the Rafale for the Indian Navy. But the writing was on the wall. Boeing was planning to end its F-18 assembly line anyway, and an Indian order would have extended its life. But that was not the case. The basic American reaction: as long as it’s not the Russians, it’s fine.
Washington understands that the market for fighter jets is tight. But officials also say the days of dogfighting are over — a measure where the F-18 would have failed. “Top Gun is not what modern warfare will look like,” a US official said.
One of the areas where Washington hoped Paris would make progress was the long-running issue of India’s nuclear liability law, the main reason foreign companies are reluctant to take the plunge because it exposes suppliers to liability in case of a nuclear accident. But no forward movement has been detected in the Jaitapur nuclear power plant project to be built by Electricité de France (EDF). From the United States, Westinghouse is keen to supply the small modular reactors (SMRs) that India wants. SMRs are considered simpler, safer and essential to a clean energy transition.
President Joe Biden reportedly told Modi that India is not seizing the moment to realize the “full potential” of the India-US nuclear deal – which means commercial and environmental benefits, not just strategic ones. As a strong supporter of the nuclear deal, he could afford to push. Liability issues are difficult, but not insurmountable. The US side suggests entering into an additional government-to-government agreement as additional protection for suppliers.
The Indo-US Nuclear Power Task Force will meet again next week. In an ideal world, progress would be made by September, when Biden and Macron will be in New Delhi for the G20 summit.
The opinions expressed are those of the author
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/opinion/et-commentary/is-it-indias-moment-decoding-pm-narendra-modis-mega-visits-to-france-us/articleshow/101836458.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Is this India’s “moment”? Decryption of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega visits to France and the United States
- UK unprepared for rising temperatures
- Alaska earthquake highlights tsunami risk for coastal communities in British Columbia
- ‘There is no such law’: Legal experts call on Trump for new Mar-a-Lago make-up defense
- Kevin Spacey was like family to the late star – Deadline
- Men’s and Women’s Tennis Named ITA All-Academic Teams; Seven student-athletes make ITA Scholar Athlete List
- Chelsea Meissners Pregnancy: Wedding Guest Dress Update
- HS2 in Leeds Terms of Reference
- Google Play Store Allows NFT Games, But Sets Some Ground Rules
- Experts urge health regulators to approve ‘turning point’ dementia drugs | Alzheimer’s
- Former KP Chief Minister Khattak launches ‘PTI Parliamentarians’ party
- Xi meets Duterte in Beijing, praises his contribution to Sino-Philippine relations