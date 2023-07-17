Is this India’s “moment”? Decryption of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mega visits to France and the United States

Is this India’s “moment”? Two mega visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to France and the United States in a few weeks, complete with agreements never thought possible and initiatives never considered imaginable are a good measure. When the West looks to the East, India is the partner of choice in a world where “everything everywhere at once”.

There is even a slight air of competition over who can woo India better, who understands its unique dilemmas and constraints, who can do more technology transfer, give out more visas, take in more students and launch more research projects. In short, who can open more doors to realms hitherto forbidden to a country once rejected as aspirant.

And when India looks west, it finds more ways to anchor itself in the United States and France than before. As Tanvi Madan of the Brookings Institution puts it, while India doesn’t want to belong in anyone’s orbit, it will gravitate towards countries it perceives as crucial to its interests. “This is evident in the growing weight of the West in India’s diverse partner portfolio,” she said.

The Indo-American relationship is ahead of the French relationship thanks to the diaspora, students, common language, trade and technology… But we know that the French have a special place in the (strategic) heart Indian. They imposed no sanctions after the Pokhran nuclear tests in 1998, have generally been easier partners and talk about strategic autonomy to boot.

That said, the French obviously followed Modi’s American visit closely. The itineraries were similar, down to a private dinner at the Elysée before the state dinner the next day. If Washington announced concessions on H-1B visas, Paris said Indian students could stay for five years for post-graduate work instead of the current two. The Horizon 2047 document had exactly the same number of paragraphs as the Indo-US joint statement – 58 – if you follow the numbering system used in Paris. The bet in DC was on 59. But a discerning Indian diplomat probably bewitched that.

So President Emmanuel Macron decided to take the rewards route to do better. Impossible to beat the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. It is the highest. Americans rarely award their Presidential Medal of Freedom to foreign leaders, unless you are Mother Teresa or Nelson Mandela. But, more seriously, Americans watched the July 14 parade closely and waited for the joint statement to drop – all in spirit. There is a satisfaction that India is steadily moving west. And the burgers go well with the fries. It is another matter that the most consequential document from Paris had to be edited to remove a reference to additional Scorpene submarines, while the purchase of 26 more Rafales was never mentioned despite the hype. Did the GoI get nervous after the questions about the drone deal announced during the visit to the United States? The French agreements are probably not in trouble. But the policy of announcing defense purchases can be complicated, although the United States has managed to get GE engines and drones into the joint statement.

There was some disappointment when the F-18 lost out to the Rafale for the Indian Navy. But the writing was on the wall. Boeing was planning to end its F-18 assembly line anyway, and an Indian order would have extended its life. But that was not the case. The basic American reaction: as long as it’s not the Russians, it’s fine.

Washington understands that the market for fighter jets is tight. But officials also say the days of dogfighting are over — a measure where the F-18 would have failed. “Top Gun is not what modern warfare will look like,” a US official said.

One of the areas where Washington hoped Paris would make progress was the long-running issue of India’s nuclear liability law, the main reason foreign companies are reluctant to take the plunge because it exposes suppliers to liability in case of a nuclear accident. But no forward movement has been detected in the Jaitapur nuclear power plant project to be built by Electricité de France (EDF). From the United States, Westinghouse is keen to supply the small modular reactors (SMRs) that India wants. SMRs are considered simpler, safer and essential to a clean energy transition.

President Joe Biden reportedly told Modi that India is not seizing the moment to realize the “full potential” of the India-US nuclear deal – which means commercial and environmental benefits, not just strategic ones. As a strong supporter of the nuclear deal, he could afford to push. Liability issues are difficult, but not insurmountable. The US side suggests entering into an additional government-to-government agreement as additional protection for suppliers.

The Indo-US Nuclear Power Task Force will meet again next week. In an ideal world, progress would be made by September, when Biden and Macron will be in New Delhi for the G20 summit.

