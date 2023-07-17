Türkiye Erdogan arrives in Saudi Arabia to kick off his Gulf tour | News of Recep Tayyip Erdogan





The Turkish president will also visit Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as he seeks to boost foreign investment.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Saudi Arabia to begin a tour of three Gulf states as he seeks to attract foreign investment into his country’s struggling economy. Erdogan landed in the Red Sea city of Jeddah on Monday to meet King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s de facto ruler, before traveling to the United Arab Emirates and the Qatar later this week. Saudi state television channel Al Ekhbariya aired footage of the Turkish president appearing at a Saudi-Turkish business forum. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has arrived in the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the first leg of his trip to the Gulf. pic.twitter.com/95RBYTEpJD Directorate of Communications of the Republic of Trikiye (@Communications) July 17, 2023 Similar business forums are planned for his trips to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. During our visits, our main focus will be joint investment and business activities with these countries in the coming period, Erdogan said before leaving Istanbul. He said bilateral trade with Gulf countries had grown from $1.6 billion to around $22 billion over the past 20 years. With the business forums that will be organized, we will look for ways to push this figure much further, Erdogan said. mend the ties This visit is his second to Saudi Arabia since a rapprochement. Ties between the two countries were strained by the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul. Turkey angered Saudi Arabia by vigorously pursuing the case at the time, launching an investigation and telling international media about the gory details of the murder. But with ties on the mend, Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in April 2022 and Prince Mohammed visited Turkey in June last year. In March, Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion in Turkey’s central bank. Erdogan’s latest trip to Saudi Arabia comes as Turkey struggles with a collapsing currency and runaway inflation, which have battered its economy. Erdogans’ tour of the Gulf follows his re-election in May for another five-year term. Erdogan’s visit to the Gulf after the critical elections held in Turkey itself reflects the importance of the Gulf states in Turkey’s foreign policy agenda, Sinem Cengiz, a researcher at Qatar University, told the Agence France-Presse news agency. The growing interest from the Gulf for investment in various sectors is a boost for Turkey, which is trying to increase its exports to alleviate its economic problems, said the expert on Gulf-Turkey relations. Strong Relationship Indicator Speaking about Erdogan’s visit to Doha, Qatar’s Ambassador to Turkey said the trip will enhance cooperation. The visit is an important indicator of strong relations between Turkey and Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani told Turkish Anadolu Agency ahead of the visit to Qatar. Bin Nasser said the agenda for Erdogan’s visit to Doha would include expanding investment between the two countries.

