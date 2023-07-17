



O hen janet yellen visited Beijing this month, she has done her part for the local catering trade. The Americas Treasury Secretary dined with her team at an establishment known for its Yunnan dishes, which later unveiled a God of Wealth menu in her honor. She also hosted a lunch with women entrepreneurs and economists (including a representative of The Economist). Although restaurants have flourished since China dropped its covid controls late last year, the wealth gods have been less kind to the rest of the country’s economy. gdp figures published on July 17 unveiled.

They showed the economy grew 6.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier. It looks impressive. But it was slower than expected. And the figure was flattered by a low base in 2022, since Shanghai and other cities were shut down last year. The economy grew only 0.8% in the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year, an annualized rate of just 3.2% (see chart 1). The obstacles to growth were both foreign and domestic. The dollar value of Chinese exports, for example, fell more than 12% in June, from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the peak of the pandemic in February 2020. The recovery of the global economy has been slow, said Fu Linghui from the National Bureau of Statistics, by way of explanation. Meanwhile, the recovery of the Chinese real estate market is lost in the vegetable garden. Apartment sales fell 27% in June from a year earlier. They are now operating well below the pace economists believe is warranted by underlying demand, given China’s urbanization and widespread desire for better housing.

China’s nominal growth, before adjusting for inflation, was also weaker than the inflation-adjusted figure; something that has only happened four times in the last 40 quarters. This suggests that the price of Chinese goods and services is falling. Indeed, this implies that they fell by 1.4% on the year in the second quarter, which would be the biggest drop since the global financial crisis (see chart 2). Consumer prices did not rise at all in June compared to a year earlier and producer prices at the factory gate fell 5.4%. Chinese statisticians have blamed the weakness on changes in global commodity prices, such as the falling cost of oil. This is an unconvincing explanation for China’s weak nominal growth, as gdp should only count the value added to a good in China itself, thus excluding the value of imported goods. Perhaps deflationary pressures are spreading. Or maybe the Chinese statisticians got their calculations wrong. Some members of the public believe the economy is doing even worse than official figures suggest. There is a temperature difference between macro data and micro sentiment, as one commentator put it. In response, Mr. Fu from the National Bureau of Statistics pointed out that macroeconomic data is more comprehensive and reliable than micro-sentiments prompting a netizen to joke that if state statisticians say you are fine, you should adjust your feelings accordingly. The sentiments of governments towards the economy are difficult to read. During the global financial crisis, after global trade collapsed, Chinese authorities stepped in with sweeping stimulus measures, which propelled economic growth and spread to the rest of the world. Today, they don’t seem so in a hurry. The country’s central bank lowered interest rates a bit. Tax breaks for the purchase of electric vehicles have been extended. Still, those hoping that the State Council, China’s cabinet, would release a detailed fiscal stimulus plan after its Friday the 14th meeting have been disappointed.

This lack of urgency may reflect governments’ enduring confidence in the recovery. Officials may believe that the economy still has enough momentum to meet their targets for the year, including gdp growth of about 5%. The government’s restraint could also betray its apprehensions about additional stimulus. Policymakers do not want a lending and spending spree to erode the profitability of public banks or undermine the financial discipline of local governments.

So far, China’s economic reopening has been led by service industries, such as restaurants, which tend to be labor-intensive. Chinese cities created 6.8 million jobs in the first six months of the year, more than half of the government’s target of 12 million for the year. Although urban youth unemployment rose to 21.3%, the overall unemployment rate remained stable at 5.2% in June, below the target of 5.5%.

But the labor market can be a lagging indicator of economic momentum. If growth remains weak, unemployment will eventually rise slightly. In such a scenario, the government might be forced to do more to revive the economy. Civil servants can tolerate a temperature difference between data and people’s feelings. They will not be willing to tolerate a glaring discrepancy between the economy and their goals.

