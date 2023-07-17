Prime Minister Modi pursues priority neighborhood policy with Sri Lanka at the forefront: report









Colombo [Sri Lanka]Jul 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritized pursuing a neighborhood policy first, with Sri Lanka at the forefront of this approach, according to Trueceylon News.

Prime Minister Modi has, throughout his nine-year term as Prime Minister, set an exemplary standard for others to emulate. His transformation efforts have propelled India from humble beginnings to prosperity, according to Trueceylon News.

During Prime Minister Modis’ tenure, India’s economy has grown substantially, surpassing the US$3.5 trillion mark from its initial US$1 trillion in 2014.

These advancements are tangible proof for Sri Lanka, India’s leading neighbor, that India is undoubtedly the way forward in various aspects.

India last week reaffirmed its commitment to the people of Sri Lanka to allow them to use India’s billion-dollar credit facility for the purchase of medicine, food and other essentials for a additional year.

Minister of External Affairs (EAM) S Jaishankar recently underscored the importance of India’s Neighborhood First Policy and highlighted the significant financial support of $4 billion provided by India to Sri Lanka l ‘last year.

EAM said India was the first country to extend debt restructuring assistance to Sri Lanka and played a crucial role in securing IMF funding assurances. According to Trueceylon News, Prime Minister Modi has shown remarkable resilience in the face of various national and international crises. Rooted in his humble beginnings, he applied his personal philosophy to lead India’s transformative journey.

A recent example of his distinct approach was seen at the inauguration of the new parliament, where he opted to march alone to the building, stopping his motorcade, bodyguards and bureaucrats about 200 yards away.

Another testament to his commitment to equality is the appointment of Draupadi Murmu, a member of the tribal community, as President of India. This decision reflects its commitment to providing equal opportunities to deserving people, regardless of their background.

India has provided assistance to Sri Lanka. This includes substantial financial assistance and a personal guarantee from India to secure the $2.9 billion IMF bailout to support the country’s economic stability.

BJP leader Vijay Jolly has claimed that Prime Minister Modi has proven that after nine years in power he still commands the admiration of the majority of all Indians in the Republic of India.

He added that Modi as Prime Minister has become a global leader and widely accepted by Western leaders and nations and has made India politically, militarily and diplomatically vibrant. He further pointed out that their leader had provided fiscal respite to Sri Lanka during its severe financial crisis and that India was an all time friend of Sri Lanka. He lamented that Sri Lanka has remained steadfast in its support for its friend China to this day, Trueceylon News reported.

Regarding India’s support for housing in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, highlighted the significant funding for Indian Housing Projects (IHP). He highlighted the rapid completion of IHP Phase 3, which aims to build 4,000 houses with grant assistance from the Government of India (GOI) in the plantation areas of Sri Lanka. These houses are being built in seven districts of the central, Uva and southern provinces. (ANI)

