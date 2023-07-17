Donald Trump is a political ‘cockroach’





Political watchers soberly accept that the GOP will nominate Donald Trump as its third consecutive presidential candidate.

For a minute it looked like Trump was out.

He was under investigation.

He was embroiled in a scandal.

His picks for the 2022 midterms were almost universally beaten.

Ron DeSantis, who topped Florida’s gubernatorial election, edged out Trump in the polls.

In short, Trump sounded like a toast. I certainly thought a post-Trump era was a near-term possibility.

Donald Trump will not leave

Wrong. Trump, apparently, is the political embodiment of a cockroach. He will not die. He is Rasputin. And many experts who predicted his demise now accept that they mislabeled him. And ask how it happened.

Donald Trump is by far the frontrunner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, writes Gary Abernathy in the Washington Post. How is it possible?

Trump is going nowhere

Abernathy explains his thought and bewilderment.

When [Trump] refused to accept the 2020 election result, incited to attack the Capitol, and skipped the nomination of Joe Bidens, I moved on. And I confidently predicted that most Republicans would eventually do the same. More than two years later, as the 2024 campaign prepares in earnest, it is clear that such assumptions were naïve. Even after a federal indictment over his hoarding of classified material, polls show Trump’s dominance in the GOP arena is unrelenting.

Abernathy, to his credit, does not dismiss Trumpon’s call for a broad swath of the electorate as absurd or unreasonable. He does not cite racism, fascism, xenophobia or low IQ, as has become so common.

Clearly, I underestimate the depth of the emotional connection between Trump and his constituents. What I continue to hear in personal conversations are passionate testimonies that the former president is the only trustworthy candidate, the exclusive remedy for our corrupt system, the only meaningful defense of God, the flag and the country. The debate is futile, wrote Abernathy.

In effect. Trump is, and has been, a populist candidate. He speaks and claims to speak on behalf of the marginalized majority. I don’t buy it personally. I think Trump is a carnival huckster. But whether I buy it or not is not what matters. Millions bought it, convinced that Trump is speaking in their best interest. And I must say that those who have accepted Trump are halfway there.

They correctly assessed that the establishment is not beholden to the common American. Traditional politicians are not primarily concerned with the welfare of the average voter.

So, Trump voters are right to say that a vote for Clinton, Bush, or Biden would be a vote to maintain the status quo in which the middle class has been progressively stripped of financial power, cultural power, and basic respect. And while all of that may be true, the flaw with Trump voters is that they believe that Trump will deliver them from marginalization, that he can give them back financial power, cultural power, and basic respect.

He won’t. He’s a self-serving braggart who has perhaps less in common with the everyday American than Mitt Romney or Jeb Bush. Trump is not the populist response to a rigged status quo. Trump is a false prophet and a corrupt idiot.

But he convinced the GOP base otherwise, and he’s here to stay.

Harrison Kass is an editor and opinion writer at 19FortyFive. A lawyer, pilot, guitarist and minor professional hockey player, Harrison joined the US Air Force as a trainee pilot, but was discharged for medical reasons. Harrison holds a BA from Lake Forest College, a JD from the University of Oregon, and an MA from New York University. Harrison listens to Dokken.

