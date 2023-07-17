Indonesia appoints new technology minister as precedent over transplant probe





(Bloomberg) – Indonesia has appointed Budi Arie Setiadi as its new communications and information technology minister, replacing Johnny Gerard Plate, who was detained in connection with an ongoing corruption case. Setiadi was Deputy Minister for Villages, Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration and leader of Projo, a group of supporters of President Joko Widodo. Setiadi is to hold the new position until the end of the current administration in October 2024. Plate has been named a suspect by the attorney general’s office in the corruption investigation involving a 4G wireless base transceiver station (BTS) project run by an agency under his ministry. Authorities have estimated up to 8 trillion rupees ($534.8 million) in losses for the state in the case. We have very little time left, less than a year and a half, Jokowi, as the president is known, said after an inauguration ceremony in Jakarta on Monday. I want BTS completion to be given priority. The BTS must continue because it concerns services to the community, particularly in disadvantaged neighborhoods. Other appointments: Nezar Patria, a former journalist, was appointed deputy minister to help oversee technology-related issues such as data sovereignty, artificial intelligence and spectrum frequencies.

The Indonesian ambassador to the United States, Rosan Perkasa Roeslani, has been appointed deputy to the ministry of public enterprises, replacing Pahala Mansury, who has become deputy minister of foreign affairs. (Updates with Deputy Minister appointments, comments from Jokowi.) 2023 Bloomberg LP

