‘Authoritarianism will be on the ballot’: Experts worry about Trump’s ‘alarming’ 2025 plot





Former President Donald Trump and his allies are already drawing up plans to dramatically expand his presidential power if he wins back the White House next year.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Trump and his entourage had a “broader goal: to shift the balance of power by increasing the president’s authority over every part of the federal government that currently functions, by law or tradition, with any measure of independence from White House political interference, according to a review of his campaign policy proposals and interviews with people close to him.”

The far-reaching plan would include placing independent agencies such as the Federal Communications Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency directly under the president, returning “seizure” funds, a strategy banned under the administration. Nixon that allowed a president to refuse to spend in Congress. allocated money on programs they don’t like as well as the removal of job protections for thousands of career civil servants and a purge of intelligence agencies of civil servants against whom he holds personal vendettas and whom he considered “deep registrants” and “the sick political class that hates our country.”

“We are going to tear down the deep state,” Trump said at a rally in Michigan. “We will drive out the warmongers from our government. We will drive out the globalists. We will drive out the communists, Marxists and fascists. And we will drive out the diseased political class that hates our country.”

Under Trump’s plan that was drafted during his first term, independent agencies would be required to submit actions to the president for review, with the goal of consolidating those organizations “under presidential authority.” The order was ultimately not enacted due to internal concerns such as market reaction if the Federal Reserve were stripped of its independence.

“What we’re trying to do is identify pockets of independence and seize them,” Russell Vought, who led the Office of Management and Budget during the Trump administration, told The Times. According to the report, open discussion of such political strategies is commonplace at Trump campaign rallies and websites, a tactic Vought describes as planting “a flag” ahead of the election.

Vought added that “at the bare minimum” the Federal Reserve should be subject to presidential scrutiny. “It’s very difficult to reconcile the independence of the Fed with the Constitution,” he told The Times.

Former White House chief of staff John McEntee, who is credited with launching Trump’s 2020 efforts to expel officials he personally opposed, also didn’t mince words regarding the plan of the ex-president.

“The president’s plan should be to fundamentally reorient the federal government in a way that hasn’t been done since FDR’s New Deal,” McEntee said. “Our current executive branch was designed by liberals to enact liberal policies. There is no way to operate the existing structure in a conservative manner. It is not enough to have the right staff. is needed, it’s a complete overhaul of the system.”

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung observed that Trump had “presented a bold and transparent program for his second term, which no other candidate has done.”

“Voters will know exactly how President Trump is going to energize the economy, bring inflation down, secure the border, protect communities, and eradicate the deep state that is working against Americans once and for all,” he said. added.

But former White House chief of staff John Kelly said he thought the strategy would be “chaotic” because Trump “would continually try to overstep his authority, but the sycophants would accept it. It would be a non-stop gunfight with Congress and the courts.”

Experts have raised major concerns about Trump’s “alarming” plot.

“Anyone who opposes presidential autocracy in America should read this carefully,” warned presidential historian Michael Beschloss.

“Conservatives pushing this should imagine for a second the panic they would express if Biden did this,” national security attorney Bradley Moss tweeted.

“In 2024, unchecked, unabashed, undisguised authoritarianism will be on the ballot,” wrote Bill Kristol, a longtime NeverTrump curator and founder of The Weekly Standard.

“Be scared. It’s about to happen in 18 months,” tweeted MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan. “Now ask yourself this question: Are the cautious establishment Democrats in denial and business as usual equipped, or even willing, to deal with this undemocratic and autocratic threat?”

