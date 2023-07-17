Ramdas Athawale dares Oppn to announce name for PM candidate, says defeating Modi is not child’s play

Expressing confidence that NDA will win over 350 seats in Lok Sabha polls in 2024 and that Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister of India for the third time, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday challenged opposition parties to announce a name for the candidacy of Prime Minister. .

Speaking about the meeting of opposition parties in Bengaluru, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment told reporters here that the sole aim of opposition party leaders was to oppose to Modi.

Athawale, who leads the Republican Party of India (Athawale), said the NDA meeting is being held in Delhi on July 18 and new parties are joining the NDA to support Narendra Modi, and his party also supports Modi for the 2024 elections. He said that Narendra Modi works for people from all religions and communities. But the only objective of the opposition was to defeat Narendra Modi which he says is not possible.

“The opposition wants to defeat Narendra Modi but defeating Narendra Modi is not a piece of cake. Narendra Modi worked for the country. Modi worked to make the country stronger,” he said, adding that their goal (the opposition parties) is not about the good works done by the Modi government in various fields over the past nine years.

“The opposition parties are coming together (referring to the Bengaluru meeting) and they have the right to oppose Narendra Modi. Our program (of the NDA government) is only the development of the country and the people and therefore people are with Narendra Modi. I have confidence that NDA will win more than 350 seats in the 2024 elections and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister of India for the third time,” he said.

Modi is the number one popular leader not only in India but in the whole world and the opposition tries to defame such a leader, he claimed. “Let them oppose Modi ji as much as they can but in 2024 also Narendra Modi is going to become Prime Minister.” Leaders of some 23-24 parties are attending the (opposition) meeting in Bengaluru, but they don’t ( Prime Minister) Face of the Prime Minister. I ask the opposition to announce a name for the PM candidate as the NDA has only one PM face and it is Narendra Modi who is our PM candidate. When you (Opposition) say you are all one, then announce a PM face. He added, “Whatever they (the opposition) want to do, let them, but we are fully confident that we (NDA) will win with over 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” Athawale asserted. On the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Athawale said the proposed law is not against the Muslim community. “The UCC is not opposed to Muslims. This (UCC) will strengthen the unity of Muslims and Hindus,” he said, adding that BR Ambedkar was in favor of the UCC. Muslim community leaders can send their suggestions to the government on the UCC and Muslims should also support the UCC, he said.

Stating that Modi is not against the Muslim community, Athawale accused Congress and other opposition parties of inciting and misleading Muslims and Dalits.

“The opposition is spreading false propaganda that Narendra Modi will change the Constitution. I want to tell you that Narendra Modi became Prime Minister to protect the Constitution. The Constitution will not be changed. Our government’s effort is to strengthen the Constitution Our government is working for your welfare,” Athawale insisted. He also called on opposition party leaders including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to support the UCC and said that it should be adopted unanimously in Parliament.

He further appealed to Rao saying that the BRS chief must pay attention to the safety of Dalits “because so many” cases of atrocities are being reported in Telangana and said he should look into it and take action. measures to reduce crimes against the oppressed community. “TRS has become BRS. It’s good that you (Rao) are expanding your party to other states, but it’s not good that so many cases of atrocities are being reported in your state. Rao should focus on this regard, and it is also necessary for him to focus on Telangana,” added Athawale.