White House Asian Policy Chief Kurt Campbell Says Communism Is Driving Xi Jinping’s New Policy

Chinese communist ideology has become the driving force behind President Xi Jinping’s campaign to make the regime the world’s dominant power, according to the White House’s top China affairs policy official.

Kurt Campbell, the National Security Council coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, said in a new in-depth interview that the emerging new dictatorial system under Mr. Xi poses a threat to the US-led democratic world order that has produced unparalleled peace and peace. prosperity.

In many recent interactions with Chinese officials, the ideological factor looms large, Campbell told The Wire China online newsletter. Some of the rhetoric and some of the approaches seem more out of the 1950s and 1960s, than the back and forth [2020]s.”

China under Mr. Xi has revived communist ideology for the ruling Communist Party’s 98 million members. Xi promoted “socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era,” adding flexibility to traditional Marxist economic thought.

Mr. Campbell, a former Chinese policymaker at the State Department and the Pentagon in previous administrations, also said the United States’ past unfettered economic and political engagement with China was a mistake. Mr Campbell was out of government in 2018 when he co-authored an article in the journal Foreign Affairs which concluded that the 40-year-old US policy of engaging China in an effort to change its political trajectory was a failure.

Asked about the article, Mr Campbell said the decades-long policy of engagement that ended under the Trump administration had been promoted by US officials with overambitious goals for how Chinese society would change. and evolve.

We were probably too committed to some sort of commercial engagement, and either didn’t see some of the clouds gather or chose not to, he said.

An interesting question about US-China relations is why it took so long for the US to recognize that we were dealing with a competitor who was seeking to undermine them in several ways, Campbell said.

Communicate and Compete

Mr. Campbell is now leading a new Biden administration policy aimed at establishing closer communications with China while continuing to compete with Beijing economically and militarily. The policy comes amid growing concerns of a conflict over Taiwan, or some type of unforeseen incident that could escalate into a major war, Mr Campbell said.

China, he noted, continues to reject military-to-military talks with the United States, but is open to discussions on the global economy and climate issues. President Biden is also expected to meet with Mr. Xi later this year under the new policy, Mr. Campbell said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently made separate visits to China for talks, and Presidential Climate Envoy John Kerry is currently in China.

Campbell said he expects further interactions between Treasury and Commerce Department officials in the coming months.

China remains ambivalent on direct military talks, suspended in August 2022 after former Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, due to concerns over party-military relations and concerns over the use of these mechanisms, he said.

But Mr Campbell argued that the engagement was still the right path: We believe that a more predictable and sensible set of interactions across a variety of spheres is in our best interests, both diplomatic and financial and hopefully -le, at some point on the military side.

Mr Campbell helped set up US-China military communication channels, including a maritime advisory group in the 1990s. The challenge has been that China has generally chosen not to use them for a range of reasons , did he declare.

Asked about past economic and strategic dialogue with China under the Obama administration which critics say did not produce concrete results, Campbell said Xi’s centralization of power had undone decades of collective leadership in China.

What we’ve seen is this quite dramatic centralization and hierarchy in the Chinese system, Campbell said. To really bring about change on any issue, whether it’s fentanyl, maritime patrols, or trade policy, it takes an extremely high level of commitment. This is what we sought to do.

Safety first

Security issues now dominate decision-making in Beijing, both inside and outside the country, he said.

The current talks with Chinese officials involve a very narrow field of discussion and mainly involve the recitation of talking points by the Chinese, he said, adding that this is a substantial change from the past. .

In some ways, it harkens back to an earlier time in China, when ideology and [Communist Party] line were of paramount importance, he said.

Mr Campbell recounted a recent exchange with a Chinese diplomat who told him he could talk about children or sports, but earlier frank discussions were prohibited.

The new American policy of relaxation is therefore being carried out with caution.

We must clarify that were not a wildly ardent suitor, he said. We seek these engagements because as a great power we have been in situations like this before and in many ways China is new to some of them.

He said the Chinese military remains a major concern, as the People’s Liberation Army’s actions have been provocative and dangerous. Mr. Xi’s own writings have raised alarm bells in Washington since he came to power in 2012.

They involve statements about creating dominance over the United States in technology, long before we address these issues, he said. He has made clear, both in internal documents and in external statements, the need for China to take massive and rapid action to prepare for potential military scenarios.

The cautious military expansion under former Chinese President Hu Jintao has turned into a large-scale buildup of conventional and nuclear weapons under Mr. Xi. The Chinese leader has displayed a degree of impatience and ambition for Taiwan that concerns us, Campbell said.

Mr Campbell also said many Chinese experts were wrong to dismiss concerns about the growing alliance between China and Russia. Building deep ties with Moscow is Xi’s most important project apart from building national power and his own authority, he argued.

The joint Sino-Russian agreement reached in the weeks before Moscow invaded Ukraine highlights the imperial designs of both countries and represents beliefs and feelings contrary to ours, Campbell said.

The Chinese White House czar said Mr Biden’s new approach to Beijing is based on the need for an ongoing relationship with the United States, based on the recognition that certain actions of China require a substantial set of actions to repel them.

Asked about Ms. Yellens’ comment that a strong and prosperous China is in the interests of the Americas, Mr. Campbell said: “We are not looking to overthrow the Chinese regime. We seek to challenge [China] many different ways. Let’s try to increase our own ability our own ability to compete. Were trying to create a degree of redundancy at all levels. We are also aware that elements of this global operating system are at risk. Seeked to stabilize, defend and secure it.

Mr. Campbell noted that not so long ago Chinese leaders declared an end to engagement with the United States. Then a few months ago that changed and the Chinese sought to hold talks, some aimed at overriding new US limits on tech exports to China.

China’s slowing economy has also prompted Xi to renew contacts with the United States, he added.

A central problem is that China’s actions within the global trading system, in Washington’s view, have been the antithesis of many of our partners and the United States, Campbell said. They are probably increasing in intensity and tenacity in a worrying way. »

US concerns about Chinese economic activities are widespread, he said, including subsidies or forced intellectual property or technology transfers.

But increasingly what we see is a state ideology of seeking advantage in almost any area of ​​encounter, Mr. Campbell said. It’s a difficult reality to grasp and develop a counter-strategy, but that’s exactly what we’re trying to do.