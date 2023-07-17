Politics
History of NasDem party support for Joko Widodo
Jakarta:The NasDem party and President Joko Widodo used to be very close. Especially before the 2014 presidential election. The Nasdem party and Jokowi were sitting on chairs at the same table.
It can be said that the NasDem party and Jokowi are closer than Jokowi to the struggle Indonesian Democratic Party (PDI). The NasDem party was also the first to back Jokowi to run in the 2014 presidential election, while the PDI Perjuangan was still considering it.
Eventually Jokowi won the 2014 presidential election. Become president. Holding hands of the NasDem party and Jokowi continued in the 2019 presidential election. Jokowi won again. Jokowi returned to occupy the Palace for the second time.
However, at the end of Jokowi’s second term, relations between the NasDem party and the president became strained. NasDem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh clearly said: the high hopes placed in the Jokowi government have not yet been realized.
“Unfortunately, a thousand times dear, hopes have not been realized. What should we dare to say before the 78th anniversary of the nation’s independence,” Surya Paloh said during a speech at Call for change for the NasDem party at Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta on Sunday July 16, 2023.
Now, before the 2024 presidential election, The NasDem party chose a different political choice from Jokowi. It has been proven that when the President asked political parties to refrain from rushing to support certain personalities, the NasDem party actually declared its support for Anies Baswedan.
The relationship between the NasDem party and Jokowi is increasingly tenuous The NasDem party chose to form a coalition with political parties outside the governmentnamely the PKS and the Democratic Party. Two political parties, which often receive the label of opposition party.
Many read, Jokowi did not approve NasDem party support for Anies Baswedan. This is because Jokowi wants the next president to come from the circle of power. Jokowi even firmly stated that he must join cawe-cawe so that the next leader would be the desired figure.
Jokowi and his supporters use the “sustainability” narrative as an argument to perpetuate power. Meanwhile, Anies Baswedan and his followers used the “Change” narrative. as a symbol of correction of various policies that need to be straightened out.
However, the call for change may bring fresh air to the political forces supporting Anies Baswedan. A number of Golkar party elites were seen responding to the invitation of the NasDem party participated in the Call for Change alert.
The slogan of change carried by the Anies Baswedan coalition is in line with the restoration movement carried by the NasDem party.
Surya Paloh, in front of hundreds of thousands of cadres in the GBK region, pointed out that the character of the Indonesian nation has changed. The nation which was once full of the spirit of humanity has become individualistic. Transactional and pragmatic. At that point, the movement for change found its way.
(Mr Gaddafi)
