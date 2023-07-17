“We are giving PM Modi 10 days to come to Manipur to help resolve the conflict, it is his duty to do so”

As it becomes increasingly clear that the government, both in Delhi and Imphal, is incapable of effectively managing the crisis in Manipur and some even sincerely add that civil society organizations are increasingly intervening. One such organization is the Peace Restoration Forum.

Created in direct response to the ethnic clashes in Manipur which began on May 3, the organizer of the forums, Ashang Kasar, said that the two immediate measures needed to restore peace and harmony are the replacement of Biren Singh as Chief Minister (but not necessarily the Rule Presidents) and an initiative taken directly by the Prime Minister to start a dialogue between the Kuki and Meitei communities. If these measures are not taken, Kasar said, the situation will deteriorate significantly and then the responsibility and blame will lie with the Union government and, in particular, the Prime Minister.

On July 14, the Forum wrote directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to travel to Manipur within 10 days and take the initiative to bring the Kuki and Meitei closer together. Kasar said he had no response from the prime minister’s office to his letter.

The letter from the Forum says: In case Your Honor does not visit Manipur and resolve the dispute within ten days, this Forum shall be obliged to resort to any measure in the interests of the people of Manipur. Kasar explained that while this may appear to be a threat, it is an expression of the Forums’ anguish and desperation.

Kasar said that if the Prime Minister does not come after 10 days (i.e. July 24-25), the Forum will organize a massive popular movement in Manipur. To quote its July 3 press release, the Forum says: The Peace Restoration Forum will manifest a massive grassroots movement in the state of Manipur as well as in the national capital of India to show the world that the government Union of India is not interested in solving the ethnic violence plaguing the state of Manipur.

This initiative by the Forum comes at a time when the first Naga murder took place in Imphal. The United Naga Council and the All Naga Students Association have both issued strong press releases demanding a judicial investigation and action against the Meitei Meira Paibis women who are complicit in this criminal act.

Nagas make up 24% of Manipur’s population and so far they have not been involved in the Kuki-Meitei clashes. This is why the killing of a Naga woman on Saturday 15 July is significant, as is the allegation made by the Nagas that Meitei Meira Paibis women are involved. Many believe it could be an attempt to escalate the Manipur communal conflict to involve the Naga community.

In an interview at ThreadKasar, who is also the chairman of the Manipur Indigenous Peoples Forum, criticized the strategy adopted so far by the central government to deal with the crisis in Manipur.

First, he talked about the peace committee set up by Interior Minister Amit Shah. Kasar said he was the person who proposed the committee and while he is grateful that Shah accepted his proposal and acted on it, the committee that was created is of no use. There are three things wrong. First, it should have included all 34 tribes of Manipur but only involves two or three. Second, Biren Singh and the other government ministers should not be involved because, in Kuki’s eyes, they are suspicious and hated. Furthermore, many of these politicians did not act at the height of the violence and therefore have no role in a peace committee. Third, the peace committee should not involve the Meiteis and Kukis at this stage as they are warring communities. With their involvement, the committee cannot function.

Kasar was particularly critical of the Union governments’ strategy for managing Manipur. He said: Injecting thousands and thousands of military into Manipur state will not bring peace and normalcy. He added: The Indian Prime Minister should have invited both parties to his little table and resolved the matter amicably. His conclusion is that a dialogue is necessary. Sending 60,000 troops is not the right answer.

Finally, Kasar strongly criticized the governor of Manipur. He said she was not only new to the job, but inexperienced and ill-advised. He added, “We call on the Governor of Manipur to convene a meeting of all civil society organizations in Manipur from the hills and valley to discuss and seek more views and opinions on the prevailing situation in Manipur.

In the interview, Kasar pointed out that the Peace Restoration Forum does not support Kuki’s demand for a separate state. He added that this could not be considered at all.

Similarly, Kasar said the Meitei’s request for Scheduled Tribe status cannot be part of the negotiations between the Meiteis and the Kukis. He said that it should be left to the courts to decide.