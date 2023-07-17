Exclusive: Trumps Truth Social App Engineering Lead Steps Down





NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) – The engineering chief of the company that operates former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Truth Social app told Reuters on Monday he had quit, dealing a blow to the ‘business.

Alex Gleasons’ departure comes amid a prolonged period of uncertainty for Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which launched Truth Social as a way for Trump to connect with his base after being cut off from major platforms of social media after January 6. 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Gleason is the founder of Soapbox Technology, which provides open source technology for decentralized social media platforms that run on independently managed servers and offer an alternative to Twitter and Facebook.

Gleason said in an interview that he was leaving TMTG to work full-time on Soapbox, developing technology to connect multiple decentralized platforms.

TMTG hired Gleason in January 2022 to adapt Soapboxs technology to its own needs, ultimately using it as the front-end technology – which users see and interact with – for the Truth Social app.

A representative for TMTG did not respond to a request for comment on Gleasons’ departure.

Truth Social has struggled to post strong user growth since its launch in February 2022.

Since then, Trump has been reinstated on the most widely used platforms he was ousted from, including Facebook and Twitter, and Truth Socials’ user base has remained tiny compared to TMTG growth targets set in November. 2021, when he told investors the would reach 56 million users by 2024 and 81 million by 2026.

Truth Social has around 607,000 monthly users, according to data from Similarweb.

Trump had 5.71 million followers on Truth Social as of July 17, up from more than 88 million followers on Twitter when the platform suspended him.

TMTG had announced in October 2021 a deal to go public by merging with blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) (DWAC.O), but the merger has been thrown into doubt as Justice Department investigations and from the US securities regulator have delayed its closure.

A filing earlier this month showed that DWAC had reached an agreement with Securities and Exchange Commission staff, although it is not yet final and the terms are subject to SEC approval.

Reporting by Helen Coster, editing by Deepa Babington

