Politics
Former President Duterte meets Chinese Xi Jinping
MANILA, Philippines Former President Rodrigo Duterte met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying.
The Chinese Embassy in Manila said the two men met at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.
CCTV Video News Agency posted a video of his report on the meeting.
According to Hua, Xi told Duterte that he appreciated the strategic choice he made to improve China’s relations with the Philippines.
China values its relations with the Philippines and is ready to work with the Philippines to promote the steady and sustained growth of bilateral relations, Hua said on Twitter.
President Xi Jinping met with former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. President Xi said he appreciates Duterte’s strategic choice to improve relations with China during his presidency and his important contributions to friendly exchanges between the two countries. pic.twitter.com/3RxyXb206C
— Hua Chunying (@CHN spokesperson) July 17, 2023
The Dutertes administration has acted as a close ally of China despite tensions with the Philippines over China’s Nine-Dash Line, a sweeping claim to nearly all of the South China Sea, including the Western Philippine Sea. .
The Philippines challenged this claim in 2013 before the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which it won on July 12, 2016. The arbitration decision invalidated China’s claim and confirmed the Philippines’ sovereign rights over its economic zone. exclusive 370 kilometers in the western Philippines. Sea.
Dutertes’ pivot to China, which has weakened ties with the United States, contrasted with current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who has reestablished those ties with the United States.
Earlier this year, the United States and the Philippines agreed to additional Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) sites in four slots in Luzon who have been identified by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
This drew the ire of the Chinese government, calling the move fueling the fire by offering the United States access to military bases near the Taiwan Strait.
