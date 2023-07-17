Donald Trump calls Joe Biden a ‘very stupid person’ in blistering attack





Former President Donald Trump has described President Joe Biden as a “very stupid person” as he continues his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump made the remarks during an interview with Wayne Allyn Root of the conservative network Real America’s Voice on July 15, and a snippet of his comments shared on Twitter by PatriotTakes on Sunday had been viewed more than 100,000 times by early Monday morning.

The former president remains the leading candidate in the polls for the GOP presidential nomination, while Biden has announced plans to run in 2024 and is almost certain to be the Democratic nominee.

“I never went after Biden like I might have because of respect for the presidency,” Trump told Root during the interview.

Joe Biden (left) speaks during a joint press conference with the President of Finland after the US-Nordic Leaders’ Summit in Helsinki on July 13, 2023, and Donald Trump speaks at a recruitment event for Republican volunteers in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 8, 2023. Trump described Biden as a “very stupid person” in a recent interview. ALESSANDRO RAMPAZZO/AFP via Getty Images; PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Trump continued: “He’s a stone cold crook. He’s an ordinary thief. He’s a thug and he’s a very stupid person. Beyond anything else, I mean, he is a stupid person.”

The former president added: “Now I say this because when they indict your opponent, which no one thought possible, especially for nonsense, you know it’s all under the Presidential Records Act.”

He then discussed the act before Root moved on to another question. Trump has been indicted for his alleged mishandling of government records.

Newsweek has contacted the White House via email for comment.

A video clip of the comments was shared by PatriotTakes, a Twitter account that describes itself in part as “researchers monitoring and exposing right-wing extremism.”

Trump’s claim that Biden is a “crook” is likely a reference to an investigation by the GOP-led House Oversight Committee into allegations of corruption by the president and his family, including his son, Hunter Biden.

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the Oversight Committee, and Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa requested documents from the FBI in May “alleging a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national”.

The allegations against Biden centered on the testimony of a whistleblower, Gal Luft, co-director of the Institute for Global Security Analysis in Maryland, whom Comer previously described as a “missing” witness in the Biden investigation.

In July, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released an eight-count indictment against Luft and announced that he had been charged with acting as an unregistered foreign agent on behalf of China, for violating US sanctions against Iran, for smuggling weapons and for making false statements. statements to federal agents, among others.

In a statement released to Newsweek in May, the White House sharply criticized the GOP investigation.

“For five years now, Republicans in Congress have launched baseless, unproven, politically motivated attacks on the President and his family without providing evidence of their claims or evidence of decisions influenced by anything other than American interests,” Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson, told Newsweek in the statement.

“It’s because they prefer to float anonymous innuendo, amplified through the bullhorn of their allies in the right-wing media, to grab attention and try to distract from their own unpopular ideas and the lack of solutions to the issues that really concern the American people,” Sams said.

