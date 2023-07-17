Teixeira, alleged fleeing from the Pentagon, calls for release, citing Trump | Donald Trump News





Lawyers argue that Teixeira should be released before trial, just as former US President Trump was released in his classified documents case.

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking secret military documents has challenged judges’ decision to remain behind bars, pointing to the bail of former US President Donald Trump and others charged in high-profile classified documents cases.

An investigative judge ruled in May that 21-year-old Jack Teixeira should remain in custody while his case unfolds. In his ruling, the judge concluded that Teixeira could pose a flight risk or obstruct justice. Teixeiras’ lawyers are now asking another judge to overturn that decision.

In court documents filed Monday, defense attorneys argued that Teixeira had no financial ability or incentive to flee and claimed the government was grossly exaggerating Mr. Teixeira’s national security risk.

Teixeiras’ lawyers noted that prosecutors did not seek to detain Trump or his co-defendant in the federal classified documents case, Walt Nauta, even though the former president and his valet possess extraordinary means to flee the UNITED STATES.

Former President Trump and the Trump Organization own properties in several foreign countries, and former President Trump has access to a private plane. Yet the flight risk posed by their knowledge of national security information and their abnormal ability to flee did not even result in a request to surrender their passports, Teixeiras’ lawyers wrote.

They argued that the patchwork approach in these cases shows that the government’s arguments for keeping Teixeira in detention are illusory. Teixeira and Trump have both been charged under the Espionage Act.

Teixeira pleaded not guilty last month to six counts of willfully withholding and transmitting national defense information. Each count carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Trump also pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges accusing him of hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and refusing government requests to return them.

While Trump was not required to hand over a passport, with prosecutors saying he was not considered a flight risk, a judge ordered the former president not to discuss the case with certain witnesses .

Trump denied any wrongdoing and attacked the prosecution as politically motivated.

Teixeira has been behind bars since his arrest in April on charges stemming from the biggest information leak in years.

His lawyers have suggested he be handed over to his father and largely confined to his home with location monitoring and no internet access.

Teixeira is accused of sharing classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other sensitive national security topics on Discord, a social media platform popular with online gamers.

Authorities say Teixeira, who enlisted in the Air National Guard in 2019, began sharing military secrets with other Discord users around January. He first typed up classified documents, then began sharing photographs of files bearing secret and top secret marks.

Teixeira worked as a cyber transport systems specialist, essentially a computer specialist responsible for military communication networks.

Authorities have provided few details about an alleged possible motive, but members of the private online chat group where the documents were leaked described Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.

The judges’ decision to detain Teixeira came after Justice Department lawyers revealed in court documents a history of disturbing remarks online.

He wrote in November that he would kill a [expletive] ton of people if he had what he wanted, because that would weed out the weak-minded.

Prosecutors also argued that he may still have material that has not been released, which could be of considerable value to hostile nation states that may offer him a safe haven and attempt to facilitate his escape from the United States.

Teixeiras’ lawyers wrote that there is no evidence that their client ever materialized his online conversations or endangered anyone in his community.

They also said there was no evidence to suggest Teixeira is so valuable that a foreign adversary would be willing to smuggle him out of the country.

