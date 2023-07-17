Politics
Xi Jinping’s Terrifying Multi-Billion Pound Effort to Infiltrate South America | World | News
Tension is ready to erupt in South America. Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou has devoted his entire political career to securing a trade deal with China.
A move that could solidify his legacy came at the cost of making potential enemies of his neighboring countries.
Brazil and Argentina have expressed anger at Uruguay for trying to reach an agreement outside the Mercosur bloc, an alliance forged more than 30 years ago between the three countries, Paraguay and China.
Over the past 20 years, China has struggled to slowly generate investment across the South American continent, a figure that now stands in the tens of billions.
He has made China South America’s largest trading partner and a source of both foreign direct investment (FDI) and energy and infrastructure loans, the latter coming mainly from his grand initiative. “the Belt and the Road” (BRI).
Some of these investments, as in Uruguay, relate to products of national importance, such as dairy products and cattle. But they run towards much more serious missions like the space sector and security. Here, Express.co.uk looks at some of the many ways China has infiltrated South America and what President Xi Jinping is doing to ensure his country comes out on top.
A ship in Yantai, China leaves a port that exports goods to South America
China’s Growing Influence
From 2000 to 2020, figures from the World Economic Forum suggest that trade between China and Latin America grew 26 times, from 9.1 billion to 240 billion.
It should, according to them, double by 2035 and reach nearly 600 billion.
Loans represent a large part of the capital, a one-sided affair with Chinese state banks including the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, having extended 117 loans in the region since 2005, totaling around 100 billion.
Three countries benefited from these loans, Brazil, Ecuador and Venezuela, which all included conditions allowing China favorable access to the rich natural resources of each country.
Many countries have entered into free trade agreements with China, most recently Ecuador, an agreement which was concluded in June of this year. Others include Chile, Colombia and Peru.
Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad speaks in China; the two states have recently become closer
Belt and Road Initiative (BRI)
Covering much of the world, the Chinese BRI seeks to inject Chinese money into foreign countries in exchange for the passage of Chinese goods across their respective borders.
China’s plans for Latin America are similar to those it has for Europe. Here, however, trade routes will be maritime and will therefore rely on unimpeded access to major ports.
Seven South American countries are already part of the program: Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay and across the Latin America and Caribbean region, 20 out of 24 have signed and participate in the BRI.
In an analysisa Latin American think tank at the European University Institute summed up the reasons why China is so keen on keeping Latin America in its plans: “Above all, Latin America has an abundant amount of natural resources and raw materials, an abundance that can meet China’s massive demand for crude oil, iron and copper.
Amid growing concerns over food security, agricultural products from Latin America are also increasingly crucial to China; indeed, Brazil and Argentina have been two of the largest exporters of soybeans and oilseeds to the country for decades. »
Beijing has already made serious inroads in Brazil, with its China Merchants Port Company (CMP) buying 90% of Brazil’s TCP Participacoes, which runs the port of Paranagua, Brazil’s most profitable and second-largest port. Transactions there are estimated at nearly one billion.
China’s Belt and Road Initiative outside South America
Foreign investment accounts for a significant portion of the BRI. Energy accounts for $72 billion, or 34%, of all foreign investment infrastructure, or about $20 billion, or some 42%, and mining, more than $1 billion, or nearly 3%.
In 2021 alone, Chinese state-owned enterprises injected $8 billion into projects in South American countries, a figure that is expected to rise in the coming years.
Lithium mining is a huge potential revenue stream for China, with several South American countries known to be rich in the minerals needed for rechargeable batteries. Much of the continent’s lithium reserves lie untapped. China is more than aware of this, investing 12 billion in mining projects between 2018 and 2020, mainly in South America’s so-called lithium triangle between Argentina, Bolivia and Chile.
Mining companies elsewhere, in Peru and Ecuador for example, have been cited as hotbeds of displacement of local people, land seizures and environmental damage, but which have reaped huge financial gains for Beijing.
Security and defense
In striking deals, China has wooed its South American friends with Chinese-made defense equipment to maintain law and order, while protecting its own interests on the mainland.
Not only that, but countries in the region have cooperated in Chinese military exercises, engaged in educational exchanges on techniques and tactics, as well as training military personnel.
Between 2009 and 2019, China sold around 500 million weapons to Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela. From self-propelled grenades to anti-tank mortars, anti-ship mortars, radar equipment and JF-17 fighter jets, little was spared in the great exchange of military equipment.
China has been accused of helping its South American partners with technologies to impose digital dictatorships by tracking and controlling people through their devices.
In doing so, Beijing has embarked on a policy of strengthening Huawei’s presence in the region, encouraging Latin states to store the technology used in China to cultivate personal data. Many countries, including the UK, have banned the use of Huawei technologies in public infrastructure, including CCTV cameras.
Infiltrate with soft power
Xi’s efforts to promote China in emerging economies are not solely based on financial gain.
As of October 2021, China had opened 28 Confucius Institutes in South America, Chinese state-funded public educational and cultural programs that teach Chinese culture and language around the world.
Proponents say they exist to bridge the wide gap between China and other countries, but there are serious concerns the institutions are a way for Beijing to spread propaganda under the guise of education, to interfere with freedom of expression and even to spy on participants.
Christopher Hughes, professor of international relations at the LSE, had previously raised concerns and accused the institutes of being ‘divisive’ and ‘illegitimate’ propaganda organisations, accusations which Beijing said were just one “cold war thought”.
|
