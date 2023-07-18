Sunak calls on 14 bosses to sit on business advisory board

Well, send you a myFT Daily Summary email summarizing the latest UK Politics and Politics news every morning.

Rishi Sunak will convene a new business advisory council on Tuesday, bringing together 14 top executives working on the front lines to shape government policy.

Downing Street said chief executives of companies employing around 330,000 people in the UK would attend the meeting, the first of its kind since Sunak became prime minister in October last year.

The list of companies represented on the board will be scrutinized for signs of Sunaks’ view on the future of the economy. Sectors represented include banking, pharmaceuticals, retail, construction, energy, technology, insurance, telecommunications and defense.

The CEOs of AstraZeneca, NatWest, BAE Systems, SSE, Google Deepmind, J Sainsbury, Vodafone, GSK, Aviva, Shell, Sage, Taylor Wimpey, Diageo and Barclays are on the guest list.

Sunak said: I look forward to hearing firsthand from business leaders about how we can break down the barriers they face and open up new opportunities for them to thrive.

The agenda is expected to focus on the current economic climate, including the fight against inflation and labor shortages, as well as questions on how to increase productivity and business investment, which have largely stagnated since Brexit.

The more companies innovate and invest, the more we grow and create good jobs across the country, said Sunak, who will host a reception for 100 companies to celebrate British enterprise after the council meeting.

The engagement with business follows the breakdown of relations between British business and the Tories during Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister.

While Johnson scorned business for raising concerns over the implementation of Brexit, Sunak tried to mend relations by restoring his party’s reputation for good economic management ahead of a general election due next year.

In April, Sunak named former Morgan Stanley executive Franck Petitgas as his new business and investment adviser.

However, many business leaders still complain that they are struggling to win an audience with senior government ministers, and business attention is increasingly turning to the opposition Labour.

Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves have led what party insiders have called a smoked salmon and scrambled egg offensive to woo chief executives.

Tuesday’s guest list is made up exclusively of the UK’s biggest companies, which had raised concerns with Number 10 ahead of the announcement, according to a person familiar with the discussion.

The bosses of nine of the 30 most valuable UK listed companies are included. Google Deepmind, a British artificial intelligence-focused subsidiary of the US search engine giant, is the only company represented on the board that is not a member of Britain’s FTSE 100 stock exchange.

However, Craig Beaumont, head of external affairs at the Federation of Small Businesses, said: A handful of privileged FTSE 100 companies who have been given the keys to this ivory tower must not have access to it at the expense of the 99% of companies that are integrated into local markets. communities and in our shopping streets.

He said previous governments had engaged with homogenous groups and at odds with the true diversity of the UK’s 5.5million businesses.

The 14 council members should be able to prove, at a minimum, that they paid their suppliers on time, he added.

The board will only meet twice a year and the composition is expected to be renewed at the end of 2023, by which time the election should be in sight.

The council will also provide Sunak with a forum to interact directly with some of the big companies that have left the CBI, Britain’s top business lobby group, following a misconduct scandal this year.

Works council members Aviva, NatWest, Vodafone and Sage were among those who resigned in April as the scandal escalated and the government barred the CBI from official interactions with ministers.

Sunak said last month that his government would continue to engage with businesses, individually and with business groups. Last week, the CBI chief attended an event chaired by a British minister in his first known high-level government engagement since taking office.