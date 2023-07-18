Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump’s bid to close Fulton County investigation





Georgia’s Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a long-running legal attempt by former President Donald Trump to essentially shut down Fulton County’s criminal investigation into his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

The court said in a five-page opinion that Trump had failed to demonstrate the extraordinary circumstances that would require their intervention at this time. Trump had asked Georgia judges to dismiss the wide range of evidence gathered so far in the Fulton County investigation and to bar state prosecutors from using that material in any future criminal or civil proceedings.

(Trump) has failed to demonstrate that this case presents one of those extremely rare circumstances in which the court’s original jurisdiction should be invoked, and therefore the motion is dismissed, according to the ruling.

The decision was unanimous. Eight of Georgia’s nine Supreme Court members were appointed by Republican governors.

Trump has other legal challenges related to the Fulton County criminal investigation that are still ongoing. He has denied any wrongdoing and says prosecutors are only investigating him because they want to undermine his 2024 presidential campaign.

Charging decisions are expected soon in the investigation, which is being led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The investigation focused on attempts by Trump and his allies to pressure Georgia election officials, state lawmakers, the governor and relevant federal prosecutors to help him overturn the results in Georgia, which he lost by less than 12,000 votes out of 5 million ballots. discard.

Trump’s legal challenges also sought a court order barring Willis, an elected Democrat, from participating in any other proceedings related to the criminal investigation. The Georgia Supreme Court said Monday that Trump’s petition to the High Court failed to present the facts or the law necessary to order that Court’s disqualification of Williss at this stage on this case.

Willis’ office declined to comment on the decision. CNN has reached out to Trump’s lawyers for comment.

The investigation reached a major milestone last week, with the swearing in of a new grand jury that has the power to approve potential indictments. Willis said that could happen as soon as next month. A Fulton County special purpose grand jury previously heard testimony from 75 witnesses, including Trump White House officials, former Trump lawyers and advisers, Georgia officials and election experts.

State prosecutors are also examining Trump’s attempts to overthrow the Electoral College with a list of fake voters in Georgia, as well as efforts by some Trump allies to breach voting systems in the state as they attempted in vain to prove that there had been a massive fraud.

