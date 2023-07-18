Turkey’s Erdogan begins three-day Gulf tour in hopes of boosting economy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has embarked on a three-day tour of the Gulf in an attempt to expand economic ties.

Mr. Erdogan landed in Saudi Arabia on Monday, where he took part in the Saudi-Turkish business forum.

He is expected to meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an official in his office in Ankara said. The National.

On Tuesday, he will travel to Doha and meet with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim.

He will travel to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday and meet with President Sheikh Mohamed.

Negotiations should be conducted in all aspects of bilateral relations with the three countries, especially projects in the fields of economy and investment, the official said.

The visit will advance existing cooperation in various sectors and include discussions focusing on global and regional issues, and the exchange of ideas, the official said.

Before taking off from Istanbul airport, Erdogan said the visit had two main themes, investment and a financial dimension.

Turkey will have a serious investment opportunity in defense industry, infrastructure and superstructure investment in the three countries, he told reporters.

In addition, these countries will have the option of buying certain assets from Turkey, he said.

The talks will focus on developments in Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Sudan, Libya and Palestine.

On Syria, Erdogan said on Monday he was open to a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Al Assad, but that it was unacceptable to make the withdrawal of Turkish troops from Syrian territory a precondition for talks.

The Turkish president will be accompanied by a delegation of senior officials, the source said.

Last week, Erdogan said the tour would give him the opportunity to personally see the support the Gulf countries will give to Turkey.

There are promises from the Gulf countries in our past meetings to inject big investments into Turkey and we will put the finishing touches on our next tour, he said.

Mr Erdogan said senior Turkish officials had traveled to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates to prepare for his tour.

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan visited Saudi Arabia last week.

Turkey’s relations with Saudi Arabia and many Arab countries have been strained by Ankara’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt during the wave of protests across the Middle East after 2011.

Over the past two years, Mr. Erdogan has established a diplomatic front with the Gulf states, which in turn have provided funds to ease pressure on the economy.

Trade and investment agreements worth billions have been signed between Turkey and the two largest GCC economies, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

So far, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have provided Turkey with around $20 billion in currency swap deals, while Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion in the Central Bank of Turkey in March. .

Following Mr Erdogan’s re-election last month, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey signed a trade deal potentially worth $40 billion over the next five years.

Erdogan will travel to northern Cyprus on Thursday after completing his visit to the Gulf.

Updated: July 17, 2023, 4:20 p.m.