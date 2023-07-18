Georgia Supreme Court Rejects Trump’s Attempt to Derail Fulton County Election Inquiry





ATLANTA Georgia’s Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Donald Trump’s bid to halt a Fulton County prosecutor’s investigation into interference by the former president and his allies in the 2020 presidential election. ‘State.

The denied motion was one of two filed by Trump’s attorneys at different Georgia courthouses last week, both seeking to derail District Attorney Fani Williss’ investigation into whether there were any coordinated attempts to illegally alter the outcome of the 2020 elections.

The motion to the Georgia High Court sought to disqualify Willis from investigating Trump and to quash a special grand jury report she used to help her investigation.

In a brief unanimous decision, the nine justices of the Supreme Court of Georgia said what Trump was seeking “is not the kind of relief this Court offers, at least absent extraordinary circumstances which the petitioner does not has not shown that they are present here”.

“Furthermore, even if the motion were procedurally proper, the petitioner has not demonstrated that he would be entitled to the relief he seeks,” the court said.

A Trump representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The prosecutors office declined to comment.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in court in Atlanta on July 11. Brynn Anderson/AP

A similar Trump motion filed Friday is still pending in Fulton County Superior Court.

Both motions sought a court order barring Willis from presenting to a regular grand jury any evidence obtained through the special purpose grand jury process.

The special grand jury recommended the indictment of more than a dozen people, its chairwoman, Emily Kohrs, said on NBC Nightly News in February. Their names have not been made public.

Trump’s petition called on both courts to act quickly as Willis signaled that she would use the report itself, the result of a twisted and co-opted process, to secure an indictment against the petitioner in weeks, if not days. .

Trump filed a similar petition in Fulton County Superior Court in March. The judge who oversaw the grand jury investigation, Robert McBurney, has yet to rule on the case.

Willis began his extensive investigation in January 2021. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and maintained that Willis, a Democrat, was conducting a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

In letters to local law enforcement, Willis said she would likely seek charges in the case in the first half of August.

