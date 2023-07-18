Where is Qin Gang, Chinese Foreign Minister? Beijing will not say.





After Chinese leader Xi Jinping catapulted Qin Gang to the post of foreign minister in December, Mr Qin picked up a blistering pace, meeting with dozens of foreign officials as he pressed Beijing’s agenda in a divided and war-torn world. Then Mr. Qin became silent. On Monday, he had not made a public appearance for three weeks. His last reported engagements date back to June 25, when he spoke with diplomats from Vietnam, Russia and Sri Lanka. He was due to meet the European Union’s foreign policy chief in Beijing recently, but China canceled this visit. Last week, he missed a meeting of Southeast Asian countries in Jakarta, Indonesia, to which China was invited. Outside China, Mr Qin’s long absence has sparked internet speculation about his health and status. Sudden disappearances of senior Chinese officials from public life are often seen as potential signs of unrest. Mystery seeped into conversations between diplomats and political insiders in the Chinese capital. The Chinese government acknowledged last week that Mr Qin, 57, would skip the Jakarta meeting, citing health reasons, but otherwise declined to give details or updates. In Beijing, reporters repeatedly asked the Foreign Ministry, including on Monday, questions such as when Qin would return to work, only to be told officials had no information to provide.

The secrecy on the part of the government has only fueled speculation about Mr Qin’s absence, threatening to distract from China’s efforts to step up its diplomacy to ease tensions with Western powers. and woo Asian neighbors. The episode is embarrassing and troubling for Chinese diplomats because of the uncertainty it injects into a tightly controlled system, said Daniel R. Russell, a former senior US diplomat now at the Asia Society Policy Institute. For foreign diplomats, this raises even more questions about the bureaucratic weight of China’s foreign ministry. The secrecy surrounding the personal lives and health of senior officials is rooted in the Chinese Communist Party. In one of the most notable and as yet unexplained absences of recent times, Mr Xi abruptly disappeared from public view for two weeks shortly before taking power in 2012, missing a meeting with the Secretary of State of at the time, Hillary Clinton. It remains entirely plausible that Mr. Qin fell ill and is recovering. Even so, the episode would be a telling example of how parties’ aversion to sharing bad news can undermine its efforts to control the narrative. Secrecy is the mode of operation chosen because for the Chinese Communist Party, information is a weapon, said Willy Wo-Lap Lamprincipal investigator at the Jamestown Foundation, a research institute in Washington.

But in this case, the mystery surrounding such an important foreign minister is mind-boggling, he said. If it turns out that Mr. Qin somehow clashes with the Communist Party leadership, it could also hurt Mr. Xi, who has used his dominance to hasten Mr. Qin and a cohort of other loyalist officials, Mr Lam says. Qin Gang was an official who, we like to say, took a helicopter ride to the top, Mr Lam said. Mr. Qin was named China’s ambassador to Washington in July 2021 and, after just 17 months, was promoted to foreign minister, a rapid rise that marked him out as one of Mr. Xi’s trusted lieutenants. Prior to that, Mr. Qin served as a Foreign Ministry spokesman known for his acerbic beards and a senior protocol officer who arranged trips for Chinese leaders abroad, a role that gave Mr. Qin a fighting chance. to work closely with Mr. Xi. As foreign minister, Qin was tasked with implementing Chinese leaders’ vision of Beijing as an increasingly confident global power. In June, he met for five and a half hours with Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken during the visit of US officials to Beijing as the two nations sought to ease tensions.

Then Mr. Qin skipped the Southeast Asia meeting last week, with China sending Wang Yi, an official who ranks above Mr. Qin in the party hierarchy, in his place. As questions grew over Mr. Qin’s prolonged absence, overseas Chinese commentators offered theories that an affair with a TV personality could be the root of his troubles, and the speculation has become big news in Taiwan. Asked about the rumors on Monday, Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, said: I have no understanding of the issue you raised. Despite Beijing’s reluctance, speculation is also spreading among Chinese officials, said Deng Yuwen, a former Communist Party newspaper editor who is now a news commentator in the United States. Those officials will be watching to see if Mr. Qin reappears or if Beijing releases more details about him, Mr. Deng said. Even if he has a medical condition, they might find a way to get him out, but they haven’t done so yet, Deng said. If the outside world is speculating about Qin Gang, then naturally many people inside the system are also wondering. Keith Bradsher And Olivia Wang contributed report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/17/world/asia/china-foreign-minister-qin-gang-absent.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos