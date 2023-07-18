Trump loses Georgia Supreme Court motion in election probe





Former US President and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump gestures about weightlifting as he speaks during a Republican volunteer recruitment event at Fervent, a Calvary Chapel, in Las Vegas, Nevada, July 8, 2023.

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

The Georgia Supreme Court on Monday unanimously rejected a long-running attempt by former President Donald Trump to overturn the special grand jury report that recommended criminal charges in the Fulton County prosecutor’s investigation into the 2020 elections in Georgia.

The state Supreme Court also denied Trump’s request to bar Fulton DA Fani Willis from continuing to oversee the criminal investigation.

The decision came weeks before Willis would seek indictments in the investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over him in the Peach state.

So far, no one has been criminally charged in connection with the investigation. And the identities of more than a dozen people the special grand jury recommended for prosecution remain secret.

The state high court said Trump’s lawyers had failed to show the case presented “one of those extremely rare circumstances” that requires bypassing lower courts.

Trump’s legal team has a similar request pending in Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta to bar the use of the special grand jury’s work and report in any future civil or criminal proceedings.

In a petition four days ago, Trump’s attorneys acknowledged that it would be highly unusual for the state Supreme Court to hear the case, as that body normally considers appeals from lower courts.

But they argued the court should take the case directly, in part because of Trump’s status as a former president and 2024 presidential candidate.

And, as they did in their motion in Fulton County Court, the attorneys argued that the evidence gathered by the special grand jury during the election investigation was “unlawfully obtained.”

In its Monday dismissal of Trump’s petition, the Supreme Court said it “has made it clear that a petitioner may not rely on this Court’s original jurisdiction as a means of circumventing ordinary avenues for obtaining the relief he asks without proof that access to these ordinary channels is prevented.”

And Trump “does not show that he was prevented from having fair access to ordinary channels,” the judges wrote.

Trump’s attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Supreme Court’s decision.

The special grand jury heard evidence and testimony from dozens of witnesses last year, but did not have the power to enter indictments.

Last week, two regular Superior Court grand juries were convened, which will soon be tasked with deciding whether to indict Trump and his allies.

Willis’ criminal investigation began in 2021, shortly after it was publicly revealed that Trump had called Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and pressured him to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s victory in the the state.

Raffensperger rejected the request, part of an effort by Trump and his allies to either reverse his Electoral College loss to Biden or raise enough doubts about the results in several key states like Georgia to decide who would. . to be Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Trump is currently the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Since launching his campaign, he has already been charged in two other criminal cases.

In New York State Court in Manhattan, he pleaded not guilty in Manhattan to charges of falsifying business records in connection with a 2016 silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

And he also pleaded not guilty in federal court in Florida to charges related to his retention of classified records after leaving the White House.

Special Counsel in the Classified Records Case Jack Smith is separately investigating Trump for possible crimes in his bid to overturn his 2020 election defeat, and for his actions leading up to the January 6, 2021 riot by a crowd of his supporters at the United States Capitol.

A joint session of Congress convened that day to certify Biden’s victory in the Electoral College.

