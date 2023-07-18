Politics
Unusual cabinet reshuffle – Editorial
Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue 18 July 2023
Monday’s cabinet reshuffle is unprecedented for President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who typically chooses Wednesday for the unveiling of strategic decisions. It remains unclear whether the inauguration of the new communications and information minister, five new deputy ministers and two new presidential advisers on Monday was aimed at dampening public perception of the role of Javanese mysticism in policy-making. of Jokowi, but the reshuffling was certainly of great significance. to him.
The Cabinet reshuffle could possibly be the last of Jokowi’s administration, which ends in October next year, unless he allows several of his ministers to resign in order to focus on their ambitions policies in the February 2024 elections.
At least three of Jokowi’s aides, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Public Enterprises (SOE) Erick Thohir and Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, have already received Jokowi’s blessing to run in the presidential election. Several other ministers from various political parties were also on the list of legislative candidates.
Monday’s cabinet reshuffle came on the heels of the crucial phase of coalition building that can define the course of the presidential race, as well as the prospects for the national political landscape in the post-Jokowi era. Jokowi would like his successor to preserve his legacy and realize what he hasn’t achieved, which is why he intends to play the role of kingmaker.
The new elected politicians sworn in on Monday are certainly part of Jokowi’s strategy. It’s safe to say that they are all the president’s men, not only because they report to him, but also because their presence in Cabinet will help him consolidate his power against other key players.
Although Jokowi wields power, he is not the leader of a political party, and the Constitution states that only political parties can nominate presidential and vice-presidential candidates. Jokowi’s choice of a successor may contradict the wishes of political party leaders, even those of the ruling coalition.
Jokowi is already at odds with the NasDem party, which nominated former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan as its presidential candidate. Jokowi was also reportedly torn between Ganjar Pranowo, presidential candidate of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party, and Prabowo of the Gerindra Party.
Jokowi has sent mixed signals regarding the nomination of Ganjar and Prabowo, and is deliberately keeping the confusion afloat, which has led to a war of words, especially on social media, between supporters of the two presumptive presidential candidates. Interestingly, Ganjar and Prabowo continued to show the public their closeness to the president.
Jokowi has named Budi Arie Setiadi, previously deputy minister for villages, disadvantaged regions and transmigration, the new communications and information minister, replacing Johnny G. Plate of the NasDem party, who is currently on trial for his alleged involvement in grafted 4G telephony. project, which investigators say inflicted Rp8.1 trillion ($540 million) in losses on the state. Budi, who also chairs Jokowi’s most influential supporters’ group, ProJo, will be assisted by his deputy, Nezar Patria, former editor of Jakarta Post.
Nezar was an expert staff member in the Department of Public Enterprises prior to his promotion to Deputy Minister. His tasks, according to Jokowi, include ensuring the country’s data sovereignty in the age of artificial intelligence. Budi and Nezar will have to clean up the mess plaguing the ministry in the wake of the corruption saga.
Jokowi also named Erick’s other aide, Pahala Mansury, the new deputy foreign minister. Pahala’s former post as deputy minister of state-owned enterprises is now held by Indonesia’s former ambassador to the United States, Rosan Roeslani. Rosan is said to be a fit for the new position given that he headed the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) from 2015 to 2021.
We wish the new officials good luck and hope they help Jokowi fulfill the promises he has yet to keep.
