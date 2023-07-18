Republicans beware, Donald Trump will turn his big lie against the GOP





I would like to understand what all these lifelong Republicans running for president are hoping to get out of this. They can’t really believe they’re going to win. We know Donald Trump will never accept that he lost so he will proclaim the winner robbed him and many of his supporters will believe him so they will stay home handing the election to Joe Biden. Remember, Trump first claimed that Ted Cruz stole the Iowa caucuses in 2016. After conceding the race for the first time, he turned around and tweeted:

“Ted Cruz didn’t win Iowa, he stole it illegally. That’s why all the polls were so wrong and why he got more votes than expected. Bad!”

He eventually deleted the word “illegally”, but then followed it up with:

He dropped that beef when he started winning the primaries, but once he secured the nomination, Trump said he would only accept the general election results if he won.

He won, but he still wasn’t happy because he had lost the popular vote, so within weeks he was declaring it was the result of electoral fraud.

He even went so far as to create the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity and filled it with vote suppression activists to prove fraud. They couldn’t of course because there were no supporting facts.

Fast forward to 2020 and we all know what happened. The results of Trump’s Big Lie are that even today, nearly three years later, 63% of Republicans still believe the election was illegitimate. Yes, he’s down from the 71% who thought he was robbed right after Jan. 6, and the number of Republicans who now think Biden won the fair and square election has risen from 22% to 36%. Big deal. The vast majority of Republicans are still convinced that Donald Trump is the rightful president and most of them will vote for him.

Trump will not concede or graciously endorse his rival.

And why wouldn’t they? If you truly believe that the election was stolen from him, you must also believe that he has the right and the responsibility to reclaim the White House from the usurper.

Even if one of the challengers to his claim to the throne wanted to blow up the Big Lie (who so far only appears to be former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie), it would be hard to know where to start. Trump had dozens of different reasons why the election was stolen from him and there are new ones every day. Whether it’s the mail-in voting system or the rigging of the election machine or the censorship of the Hunter Biden story or foreign interference, Trump has claimed at one time or another that everyone is responsible for his loss.

He instinctively understands that when you’re telling a totally absurd lie, the best thing you can do is offer as many justifications as possible. Some people will choose one particular reason and that will be enough for them. Others just see it as “there is a lot of smoke, there must be a fire”. Most Republican officials, including his rivals, therefore decided to either outright back Trump’s lie or simply say the election was full of “issues” to address, which tacitly amounts to the same thing. They will turn into pretzels to make this case.

Here is GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel:

You don’t get more “establishment” than the Republican Party chair and she says she doesn’t believe the election was decided fairly. So, of course, the base will believe it too.

So let’s say one of the other contestants starts moving and turns this into a real race. And let’s say they end up winning. As we know, Trump will not back down and graciously endorse his rival. And I believe that many of his supporters will stay at home. But I also think there’s every chance he’ll tell them to write to him and a lot of them will. He’s just not one to quit.

And now they have to realize that his base is going to stick with him no matter what.

Perhaps these candidates thought (hoped?) that he would be taken down by one of the criminal investigations pursuing him in various parts of the country. However, I don’t know why they would have thought that would change anything. He claims this is also a rigged deal in the name of the “deep state” and his supporters agree with him on this as well. Most of these candidates are reluctant to even half-heartedly suggest that taking classified documents might not be entirely legal, so there won’t be much pushback either.

So why are all these people running? They need to know that Trump will never admit he lost. He even protested when he won insisting he actually won bigger, but they tricked him! And now they have to realize that his base is going to stick with him no matter what.

I guess a lot of them just want to stay politically relevant. Maybe they think if Trump beats Biden, they can get a cabinet job. Some might even think they have a shot at becoming vice president, although I can’t imagine Trump rewarding anyone who had the temerity to run against him in this race. He thinks he is the president in exile and should not run for the nomination at all. I would be shocked if he chose someone from the pack.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis may have been the one to buy into his own hype and thought that because he had won re-election easily, he was truly in a position to eliminate Trump. He clearly begins to see the error in this calculation. Florida is not America and even there he loses 20 points to Donald Trump. He will be lucky to get by with a political career. But the others aren’t stupid and they must have known that Trump wouldn’t stand for someone else to snatch the nomination from him that he would sabotage the ticket if he wasn’t there just because he’s congenitally incapable of admit that he lost.

I think the point is that they all want to be in a position in case he passes the Big Lie and takes the Big Sleep. Despite all the rumors about Biden’s age, after all, Trump isn’t a young man either. This primary is basically a kind of death eve, hoping that if that happened, one of them would be next and that he would have preserved himself as MAGA’s heir apparent by never failing to respect for the late leader. The problem is that people like Trump tend to live long. And even if he doesn’t, he will rise from the grave claiming that the deep state deep-sixed him to prevent him from becoming president again, and then demand a recount. In this election, for the GOP, it’s Trump or nobody. Either they let him or he burns the party down.

