Charges related to Trump’s alleged attempt to nullify Georgia’s 2020 election may be coming soon. Here are the details.





A grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, may soon consider charges against former President Donald Trump and his allies who allegedly sought to overturn the results of the state’s 2020 presidential election, which he has lost. Here’s what you need to know about this investigation and the possible charges.

When did this investigation start?

The investigation, led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, began shortly after a taped Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reported been made public. On the call, Trump told Raffensperger: “I just want to find 11,780 votes” – the number he would have needed to pass Joe Biden.

The probe eventually morphed into a sprawling investigation into efforts to influence Trump’s election in the months following Mr Biden’s victory. In 2022, a special grand jury was appointed in the case.

What is the difference between a special grand jury and a regular grand jury?

The special grand jury had the power to issue subpoenas and produce a final report with indictment recommendations. Over the course of six months in 2022, he interviewed 75 witnesses.

Portions of the report made public in February stated that a “majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it” and recommended that the district attorney seek “acts of ‘appropriate charge’ for crimes where the ‘evidence is compelling’.

In media interviews after the report was delivered to Willis’ office, the chairman of the special purpose grand jury indicated that multiple indictments were recommended.

The findings of the special purpose grand jury may be presented to a regular grand jury, which would vote on whether to indict.

Who are the grand jurors?

On July 11, two groups of 23 Fulton County residents and three alternates were selected to be grand jurors. A group will meet on Mondays and Tuesdays. The other will meet on Thursdays and Fridays. It’s unclear which group will consider potential charges against Trump or his allies.

A majority, 12, is expected to vote in favor of an indictment.

When could Trump or others be indicted?

Willis said in letters to county officials that potential indictments in the case could come between July 31 and August 18.

Who else is at risk of being charged?

Willis’ office sent letters in 2022 to several Trump allies warning they could face charges, including so-called “bogus voters” – who planned to overturn the Electoral College vote. State – and former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Who else has been subpoenaed?

Among those questioned by the special-purpose grand jury were many Trump allies, including Giuliani, Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. He also interviewed Georgian officials who are among Trump’s political critics, such as Raffensperger and Georgian Governor Brian Kemp.

What happens after an indictment?

The district attorney’s office and defense attorneys will communicate and determine a day when the accused will go to be arraigned.

Trump has already been indicted twice, Thursday, March 30 in New York for a state felony and Thursday, June 9 in Miami for a federal felony. In each case, he was arraigned and pleaded not guilty the following Tuesday. In Fulton County, turnaround time could be less or more than days depending on logistical and security arrangements.

Could this be Trump’s third indictment?

Yes. Trump was the first former president in US history to be charged with crimes when a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on March 30. In that case, he was charged with 34 state felony counts related to the alleged falsification of business records after a 2016 “hush money” payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. June 9 indictment made Trump the first former president in U.S. history to be charged with federal crimes. In that case, he was charged with 37 federal counts related to the alleged ” deliberate withholding” of top secret documents.

What have Trump’s lawyers said about the Fulton County investigation?

In an interview with CBS News on February 26, after portions of the special grand jury report were made public, Trump’s attorneys criticized the investigation.

“We absolutely do not believe our client has done anything wrong, and if any indictments are to be issued, they are wrongful indictments. We will absolutely fight tooth and nail,” the statement said. lawyer Jennifer Little.

His attorneys also filed three separate motions to overturn the report, two in Fulton County courts and one in the Georgia Supreme Court.

On Monday, July 17, the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously denied Trump’s request.

What did Trump say?

Trump, a Republican who is running for president again, denies any wrongdoing and has defended his post-election phone call with Raffensperger as “perfect”. He accused Willis, a Democrat who is the first black woman to serve as Fulton County prosecutor, of pursuing the investigation out of political animus and racism against her.

It’s a pair of charges Trump also leveled against Manhattan’s first black district attorney, Democrat Alvin Bragg, following his indictment there.

Trump Investigations More More Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-investigation-fulton-county-georgia-what-to-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos