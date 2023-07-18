Georgia court rejects Trump’s attempt to thwart election investigation | Donald Trump News





Georgia’s Supreme Court has voted unanimously to dismiss a motion by former US President Donald Trump to end an investigation into possible election interference in the 2020 race.

In a five-page opinion released Monday, the state court dismissed Trump’s claim that his constitutional rights had been violated.

It was a particularly quick move, coming three days after Trump’s legal team released its petition on Friday to block Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis from pressing charges against him.

Since 2021, Willis has investigated Trump on charges that he sought to overturn Georgia’s presidential election results, which showed the incumbent Republican narrowly losing to Democrat Joe Biden in the state.

In addition to limiting Williss’s ability to sue, Friday’s petition also sought to overturn a special grand jury report of the inquest that has yet to be released in full.

That request was also denied in Monday’s decision.

The petitioner has not demonstrated that he would be entitled to the relief he seeks, the nine-member panel wrote.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis led Georgias investigation into alleged election interference since 2021 [File: Linda So/Reuters]

The court noted that Trump had failed to present either of the facts of law necessary to order Williss’ disqualification.

He also found that no violation of the defendants’ constitutional rights and no structural flaw in the grand jury process had occurred, leaving no reason to suppress the grand jury report.

The fast-paced nature of the proceedings comes as Trump’s legal team tries to avoid expected lawsuits in the state.

Willis previously indicated in a letter to the Fulton County Sheriff that she would announce any charges between July 11 and September 1 of this year.

This disclosure was made so that the sheriff would have time to prepare for the security needs of a high-profile trial.

Trump’s legal team said the letter made his request particularly urgent. But he also acknowledged that seeking the intervention of Georgia’s high courts was a long shot.

In the 40 years that this court has exercised its original jurisdiction over claims for extraordinary relief, not once during that time has it found a case to be sufficiently extraordinary to warrant the exercise of that jurisdiction. said the Trump Teams petition.

If the petitioners’ case is not extraordinary enough for this Court to exercise jurisdiction, no case should be, he added.

A taped phone call with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has led to scrutiny of alleged election interference in the state [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump came under increased scrutiny in the state after he made a phone call to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, urging him to find votes to secure his presidential victory.

Trump lost the coveted swing state by an estimated 11,779 votes, allowing Biden to win all 16 Georgias Electoral College votes. The Electoral College tally is used to determine which candidate wins the presidential election.

Trump’s call to Raffensperger that took place on January 2, 2021 was recorded and eventually made public. This showed that the president was trying to convince Raffensperger that the vote count was wrong and that he should announce different results.

There’s nothing wrong with saying that, you know, you recalculated, Trump said at one point. At another point, he dismisses the idea that the results were accurate: you’re missing out on hundreds of thousands of votes.

Critics called parts of the conversation threatening, particularly when Trump called the ballots corrupt and warned Raffensperger of possible criminal penalties.

It’s a criminal offense, Trump said at this point in the recording. And you can’t let that happen. It’s a big risk for you and for Ryan, your lawyer.

A grand jury convened in May 2022 to determine whether Trump attempted to exert improper influence over Georgia’s vote count, in one of several investigations the former president and current presidential candidate has faced. faced in recent years.

It disbanded in January and its relationship remains largely sealed. Some of the state’s top officials testified in the investigation, which involved 75 witnesses.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing. He faces 34 counts at the state level for falsifying business documents in New York and in June he was charged with 37 counts at the federal level for handling and allegedly concealing classified documents.

He pleaded not guilty in both cases.

