Misleading Tory by-election flyer features Tory adviser as English teacher – Byline Times
As Uxbridge by-election nears, Conservative Party appears to pass off councilor as ordinary member of the public
Boris Johnson with Cllr Heena Makwana (left). Photo: No. 10
The local Conservative party in the seat that Boris Johnson dropped over the parliamentary party’s lies have been accused of misleading voters.
In a leaflet, the Conservative Party in Uxbridge and South Ruislip claimed support from a local English teacher – who is actually a Conservative councilor and chairman of the Tory-led council’s education committee.
Councilor Heena Makwana, who was a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson, is featured on a recent leaflet distributed to residents of Uxbridge. In her quote, she claims local candidate for MP Steve Tuckwell chose to start his family here. And that’s because he knows how special our region is. He will fight for our community because he is part of our community.
Signing time spread the image on the leaflet to two face-comparison websites which found the English teacher to be a certain match with the local MP for Hillingdon.
Local parent Orest Bakhovski said Signing time the leaflet was definitely misleading and should have identified her as a prominent local curator.
Also appearing on the leaflet is Sir Ray Puddifoot, listed as a former head of council.
Sir Ray said: Steve Tuckwell has lived in Uxbridge and Ruislip all his life. And he defended the local people all his life. As a councilor for Hillingdon, he helped secure new investment, create new jobs and represent the views of local people.
The former Tory council leader for two decades until 2014 oversaw austerity cuts under the Tories.
Brunel Student Union Vice President Archan Raval is also featured on the flyer. Raval rented Then-Chancellor Rishi Sunaks eats out to help during the pandemic – now widely credited with pushing inflation and increasing coronavirus infections – in a March interview.
A source close to the Labor campaign said: “Oh my God. It’s a sad situation for local Tories when they have to pass off their own councilors as endorsers because they can’t find anyone else.
Uxbridge and South Ruislip are one of three regions holding by-elections to replace their incumbent Conservative MPs on Thursday (July 21). Boris Johnson has resigned from the outer London seat after the Privileges Committee’s damning report found he deliberately lied to Parliament about attending lockdown-breaking parties at No 10 during coronavirus restrictions.
Labor is trying to overthrow the Tory majority there, but face a tough battle over Labor London Mayor Sadiq Khans’ expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to cover the entire capital. The policy will see more drivers in London charged £12.50 a day if they use older diesel or petrol cars, a major cause of pollution.
Half of Londoners do not drive but the figure is lower in Outer London where the public transport offer is less good. Labor candidate Danny Beales has distanced himself from politics and called for a postponement.
In Somerton and Frome (Somerset), the Lib Dems will try to take the Tory seat after David Warburton stepped down following a parliamentary inquiry into his conduct. Warburton admitted to taking cocaine but denied sexual misconduct allegations made by a former employee.
And in Selby and Ainsty, Labor will try to take the majority seat of the 20,000 Tories, after Johnson loyalist Nigel Adams resigned following the parliamentary report on the party.
The curators of Uxbridge and South Ruislip and Cllr Makwana have been contacted for comment.
