Autocrats shift gears by exporting repression of freedoms – Analysis – Eurasia Review

Increasingly, muzzling political freedoms beyond national borders is part of the toolbox of autocrats.

Men like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the presidents of Turkey and China, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Xi Jinping, are no longer content to silence critical voices and control the media at home.

They also want to stifle these voices abroad by demanding respect for their repression of freedoms of expression, media and assembly in international and trade negotiations.

Last week, US Senate investigators discovered a non-disparagement clause this could be interpreted as preventing the PGA Tour and players from criticizing Saudi Arabia in a framework agreement that would merge the sport’s main organizer of flagship tournaments with LIV Golf, a rival Saudi-backed startup owned by the sovereign fund of the kingdom, the Public Investment Fund (FIP).

The clause states that each party covenants and undertakes not at any time, directly or indirectly, to make, publish or communicate to any person or entity or in any public forum any defamatory or defamatory words, comments or statements regarding the other part. , their affiliates and ultimate beneficiaries or their respective companies, directors, employees, officers, shareholders, members or advisors.

Pushing back against the clause, U.S. Senate Investigations Subcommittee Chairman Richard Blumenthal secured during a merger hearing a commitment from PGA chief operating officer Ron Price that he would not recommend a final agreement to the group’s board for approval if it contained language banning players or executives to criticize the kingdom.

“We will proudly protect our players. Our players will be able to speak freely about Saudi Arabia,” Mr. Price finally told Mr. Blumenthal after initially arguing that such clauses were common practice in trade negotiations.

Last month, sports journalist Karim Zidan revealed in a co-authored article New York Times article that soccer superstar Lionel Messi had signed a contract with Saudi Arabia with a similar clause.

Mr Blumenthal’s push reflected widespread fear that Saudi Arabia would use its financial might to invest in a wide range of sports, which would distract from the kingdom’s abysmal human rights record, crush criticism and would shape the dominant narrative about the country. Mr Blumenthal referred to the 2018 murder in Istanbul of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Admittedly, reputation is one of the drivers of Saudi sports investment, including the acquisition of English Premier League club Newcastle United, some of the world’s greatest footballers, Formula 1 racing, esports and perhaps- be tennis.

Bigger drivers could be Mr Bin Salman’s economic diversification plans involving the creation of a sports and entertainment industry, turning the once-secret kingdom into a tourist hub and attracting foreign investment.

Public health is also a determining factor in a country whose rates are among the highest in the world. diabetes And obesity rates.

Even so, the non-disparagement clauses in Saudi sports contracts are part of a larger overt and covert autocratic attempt to crush dissent abroad, control the narrative beyond the borders of their legal mandate and to force other countries and foreign entities to respect their definitions of terrorists which often seek to criminalize non-violent dissent and freedom of expression and belief.

During the recent negotiations on Swedish membership of NATO, Mr. Erdogan unsuccessfully tried to force Sweden to ban Kurdish protests in violation of Swedish law, which guarantees freedom of speech and assembly.

Mr Erdogan defines any expression of Kurdish nationalism as support for the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) which has waged a 50-year low-intensity war against Turkey. Turkey, alongside the European Union and the United States, has labeled the PKK a terrorist organization.

Of the autocrats, Mr. Xi is perhaps the most strategic and aggressive in trying to control the narrative.

China’s wolf diplomacy involves everything from imposing economic sanctions on countries challenging Chinese policies and attempts to ban exhibitions of dissident Chinese artists and to intimidate freelance journalists And Chinese nationals residing overseas .

In Africa, China is leading the switch from analogue to digital TV and has launched TV satellites and fiber optic cable networks and data centers to control the production and transmission of news .

Similarly, China has successfully sought to gain control of Chinese-language media overseas, with Singapore standing out as a rare exception.

China has considerably extended its control over Chinese-language media in many countries, making it almost impossible for Chinese-speaking readers and viewers to get unbiased sources of information about Beijing, said Joshua Kurlantzick, author of a book on China’s global media strategy.

Saudi, Turkish and Chinese extraterritorial efforts go to the heart of US President Joe Bidens’ conception of the struggle to shape a 21st century world order as a battle between autocracy and democracy.

Winning this battle requires vigorously countering autocratic efforts to export their controls, muzzle independent foreign media, and suppress political rights abroad. This does not mean that repression at home should be legitimized.

But allowing export not only risks losing a battle, but potentially losing a war.