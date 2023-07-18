Politics
Autocrats shift gears by exporting repression of freedoms – Analysis – Eurasia Review
Increasingly, muzzling political freedoms beyond national borders is part of the toolbox of autocrats.
Men like Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the presidents of Turkey and China, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Xi Jinping, are no longer content to silence critical voices and control the media at home.
They also want to stifle these voices abroad by demanding respect for their repression of freedoms of expression, media and assembly in international and trade negotiations.
Last week, US Senate investigators discovered a non-disparagement clause this could be interpreted as preventing the PGA Tour and players from criticizing Saudi Arabia in a framework agreement that would merge the sport’s main organizer of flagship tournaments with LIV Golf, a rival Saudi-backed startup owned by the sovereign fund of the kingdom, the Public Investment Fund (FIP).
The clause states that each party covenants and undertakes not at any time, directly or indirectly, to make, publish or communicate to any person or entity or in any public forum any defamatory or defamatory words, comments or statements regarding the other part. , their affiliates and ultimate beneficiaries or their respective companies, directors, employees, officers, shareholders, members or advisors.
Pushing back against the clause, U.S. Senate Investigations Subcommittee Chairman Richard Blumenthal secured during a merger hearing a commitment from PGA chief operating officer Ron Price that he would not recommend a final agreement to the group’s board for approval if it contained language banning players or executives to criticize the kingdom.
“We will proudly protect our players. Our players will be able to speak freely about Saudi Arabia,” Mr. Price finally told Mr. Blumenthal after initially arguing that such clauses were common practice in trade negotiations.
Last month, sports journalist Karim Zidan revealed in a co-authored article New York Times article that soccer superstar Lionel Messi had signed a contract with Saudi Arabia with a similar clause.
Mr Blumenthal’s push reflected widespread fear that Saudi Arabia would use its financial might to invest in a wide range of sports, which would distract from the kingdom’s abysmal human rights record, crush criticism and would shape the dominant narrative about the country. Mr Blumenthal referred to the 2018 murder in Istanbul of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Admittedly, reputation is one of the drivers of Saudi sports investment, including the acquisition of English Premier League club Newcastle United, some of the world’s greatest footballers, Formula 1 racing, esports and perhaps- be tennis.
Bigger drivers could be Mr Bin Salman’s economic diversification plans involving the creation of a sports and entertainment industry, turning the once-secret kingdom into a tourist hub and attracting foreign investment.
Public health is also a determining factor in a country whose rates are among the highest in the world. diabetes And obesity rates.
Even so, the non-disparagement clauses in Saudi sports contracts are part of a larger overt and covert autocratic attempt to crush dissent abroad, control the narrative beyond the borders of their legal mandate and to force other countries and foreign entities to respect their definitions of terrorists which often seek to criminalize non-violent dissent and freedom of expression and belief.
During the recent negotiations on Swedish membership of NATO, Mr. Erdogan unsuccessfully tried to force Sweden to ban Kurdish protests in violation of Swedish law, which guarantees freedom of speech and assembly.
Mr Erdogan defines any expression of Kurdish nationalism as support for the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party (PKK) which has waged a 50-year low-intensity war against Turkey. Turkey, alongside the European Union and the United States, has labeled the PKK a terrorist organization.
Of the autocrats, Mr. Xi is perhaps the most strategic and aggressive in trying to control the narrative.
China’s wolf diplomacy involves everything from imposing economic sanctions on countries challenging Chinese policies and attempts to ban exhibitions of dissident Chinese artists and to intimidate freelance journalists And Chinese nationals residing overseas.
In Africa, China is leading the switch from analogue to digital TV and has launched TV satellites and fiber optic cable networks and data centers to control the production and transmission of news.
Similarly, China has successfully sought to gain control of Chinese-language media overseas, with Singapore standing out as a rare exception.
China has considerably extended its control over Chinese-language media in many countries, making it almost impossible for Chinese-speaking readers and viewers to get unbiased sources of information about Beijing, said Joshua Kurlantzick, author of a book on China’s global media strategy.
Saudi, Turkish and Chinese extraterritorial efforts go to the heart of US President Joe Bidens’ conception of the struggle to shape a 21st century world order as a battle between autocracy and democracy.
Winning this battle requires vigorously countering autocratic efforts to export their controls, muzzle independent foreign media, and suppress political rights abroad. This does not mean that repression at home should be legitimized.
But allowing export not only risks losing a battle, but potentially losing a war.
If countries committed to democracy are to start winning, they must confront authoritarians in the areas they least want to confront while ensuring healthy media environments at home. Independent media must be at the heart of this effortsaid James Dean, policy manager at BBC Media Action, a BBC charity and co-founder of the International Fund for Public Interest Media.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/18072023-autocrats-shift-gears-by-exporting-repression-of-freedoms-analysis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Autocrats shift gears by exporting repression of freedoms – Analysis – Eurasia Review
- Los Angeles legends Sparks rock the Hollywood Bowl with debut ‘beyond our dreams’
- 2023 Trib HSSN Preseason Football All-Star Team: North Alleghenys Tyree Alualu
- DOD Reaches Agreement to Expand National Graphite Mining and Processing Capabilities for Large Capacity Batteries
- US orders deployment of Navy fighter jets and destroyers to Middle East in response to Iranian activities
- Los Angeles teen girl’s duct tape prom dress could win her $10,000 in national competition
- An earthquake shakes Laconia | eKathimerini.com
- Georgia Supreme Court rules against Trump’s efforts to block grand jury from election inquiry
- Biophysical ordering transitions underlie genome 3D reorganization during cricket spermiogenesis
- Turkish President Received by Saudi Crown Prince in Jeddah – Eurasia Review
- Queen Camilla ‘would benefit a lot’ from a style upgrade: fashion expert
- Studies show that Alzheimer’s drug donamab is most effective when taken in the early stages of the disease