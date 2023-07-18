Donald Trump calls Joe Biden a crackhead. Republicans just sigh.





Former President Donald Trump says a lot on his social media site, many of which have recycled excerpts from past speeches or interviews.

But since cocaine was found in an area of ​​the White House tampered with by visitors, Trump has strangely and repeatedly made a new claim that President Joe Biden has used or is currently using cocaine, even though there is no evidence that Biden, who has held federal office almost continuously since 1973, has ever hit the ground running.

And Trump hasn’t just made that claim once he’s made it at least four times on his social media site, Truth Social, and at least once in an interview.

We can’t have a president who does cocaine when you’re dealing with nukes and everything, Trump told right-wing commentator Wayne Allen Root in a phone interview Wednesday.

Asked last week about Trump’s savage claim that Biden has or is using cocaine, Republicans on Capitol Hill responded with a mixture of surprise and resignation, recalling a dog owner having a particularly tough day training his pet to relieve himself outside.

But none of them dared to say that Trump was wrong.

Who knows? I don’t know. It’s Trump being Trump, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) told HuffPost.

Rep. Nancy Mace (RS.C.) suggested Trump was joking in his social media posts and it can be difficult to infer the tone of the text.

Ask him. Ask President Trump about his business, Sen. Jim Lankford (R-Okla.) said before rushing to a weekly celebratory lunch.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) pulled back on a line often used during Trump’s presidency, when he was on Twitter and Senate Republicans were asked about various weird things he posted.

I haven’t seen him, Scott said. I have no knowledge of it.

Scott also declined to comment on the merits of a major party presidential candidate directly accusing a sitting president of being a drug user.

I have nothing to say about it, nor any knowledge, said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas).

Given how often Trump has made the allegation, he is unlikely to attempt a joke, as Mace speculated, unless, like a bad comedian, he repeats the joke until later. until she lands. reuse those he loves against his political rivals.

He called out Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who led the federal investigations into Trump, for also sounding like a crackhead. And, seeing how well it stuck with Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, he also recycled twisted as the appellation for Biden.

In my opinion, it’s Hunter and probably Joe, Trump told Root, saying cocaine would explain what he said was Bidens’ energetic appearance at the start of the speeches compared to the end.

In his messages, Trump repeatedly attempted to link cocaine to President Biden and his son Hunter Biden, despite no evidence of their involvement. The Secret Service said they were unable to identify the culprit due to a lack of physical evidence and closed the investigation last week.

This is Crooked Joe and his wonderful son, Hunter? Spread the findings, free the tapes. We can’t have a crackhead in charge of our nuclear arsenal!!! he said in a post, referring to the possible existence of White House security camera footage.

If they don’t release information, that means they destroyed the tapes and the cocaine was meant for Hunter, and probably Crooked Joe, to breathe some life and energy into this utter disaster. ‘a president ! he says in another.

It’s far from the first time Trump has appeared to try to become the center of attention via display. In 2020, Trump repeatedly tweeted, without evidence, a conspiracy theory that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough may have murdered an aide while Scarborough was in Congress from 1995 to 2001. (In a deposition For the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6 uprising, former White House aide Alyssah Farah Griffin said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) brought the conspiracy theory to Trump.)

The conspiracy theory led then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) to say that Trump and those who worked for him would share in the historic ignominy.

He arrives with doggy doo on his shoes and everyone who works with him has it on their shoes for a very long time, she said.

Choose a message, right? Is it Sleepy Joe or is Joe taking cocaine in the Oval? Which is it? Because these don’t go together.Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.)

But unlike the posts the TV host is also a murderer, the Biden-is-a-crackhead posts have received little attention, either due to the low reach of Trump’s social media site, sheer extravagance of assertion, or both.

No. 1, we know it’s not Joe Bidens’ cocaine. The average person with a bit of common sense knows that, said Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), who, at 26, grew up on social media as the first Gen Z congressman.

Choose a message, right? Is it Sleepy Joe or is Joe taking cocaine in the Oval? Which is it? Because those don’t go together, Frost said, referring to another of Trump’s derisive nicknames for Biden.

Frost said after years of Trump and his social media outbursts, people are relieved that Biden is bringing normalcy back to the White House.

People are now getting used to what they deserve, a president who is not in the grip, in constant outrage all the time, he said.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) had a shorter, simpler explanation.

Mr. Trump has never been known for his veracity, Warner said.

