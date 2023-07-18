Brexit Diary: A final battle as the Tories teeter on the edge of the abyss

With election oblivion looming, Britain’s Tories seem unable to change course to avoid defeat. Surely none are so meaningless as to deny how far the fortunes of the parties have sunk under Prime Minister Sunak?

This reminds your columnist of a passage from Sir Henry Maine. The blindness of the privileged classes in France in the face of the Revolution that was about to overwhelm them provides some of the most worn platitudes of modern history, he wrote in people’s government.

There was no doubt something to surprise us about, Sir Henry went on. What the king, noble and priest could not see was easily visible to the outside observer.

Fortunately, not all conservatives are as oblivious as the Old Regime, although many seem to share an affinity for its end of century debauchery, disavowing conservative principles on low taxes, secure borders and a small state, while adhering to ideological flavors on climate, energy and war with Russia.

Worse, like the French Revolution, it is the people who are betrayed: first, by a Conservative government that deliberately frustrates the economic and social opportunities of Brexit, and, second, by the policies of a Labor opposition poised to take power. . The most overwhelming thing is the people themselves sitting around and letting events overwhelm them.

Three by-elections to be held on Thursday are the latest indicators of a general election to be held no later than January 2025. The Conservatives won those seats handily in December 2019; the outlook this time is bleak.

In Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Boris Johnson won with 52.6% of the vote, beating his rival by 7,210 votes. In Selby and Ainsty, Nigel Adams won with 60.3% of the vote, ahead of his rival by 20,137 votes. In Somerton and Frome, David Warburton won with 55.8% of the vote, ahead of his nearest rival with 19,213 votes. From now on, no Conservative should be elected.

As always, the British people are perhaps more attentive than their politicians to what should come next. In a survey conducted by Omnisis for the Sunday Express, 46% of respondents believe that Mr. Sunak should resign if the government loses the three by-elections. Only 30% think the prime minister should stay in the harness, with the rest unsure.

And why not? In the marketplace where consumers vote with every purchase, underperforming retailers are losing their customer base. Why should it be any different in politics? Only political rivals benefit from the retention of an incompetent prime minister.

At least one former Conservative cabinet minister agrees. Everyone says you can’t change leaders within a year of the election, the ex-minister told the Sunday Express. But what do you do when you have a chef who doesn’t cut the mustard?

The censorship letters are a response, sent to the 1922 Committee which manages the Conservative Party, with a slight uptick on Friday. As I said around this time last year, there’s no point cashing in on a boss if you’re missing a credible candidate waiting in the wings.

Liz Truss, Boris Johnson’s replacement, was only marginally better than him, when it came to low taxes and economic growth. In turn, replacing Ms. Truss with Mr. Sunak was worse in every way. Indeed, the alarming interest rates that forced her to resign are even higher today, under her successor.

Nor should electoral realities be overlooked. The new leader must be ready to meet people from the start. The days when it could reasonably be said that voters elect a party platform and not a leader are over. This chestnut needs to be stroked to pull off the Truss for Johnson rally, and then, within weeks, Sunak for Truss doesn’t quite make it.

There will be no political treble for the Conservatives. If Mr Sunak were to be replaced, decency (and any chance of salvaging political respectability) dictates that his successor at 10 Downing Street should call a general election as soon as possible.

So are preservatives irrecoverable? For my money, the only viable candidate for chief-in-waiting is Lord David Frost. Earlier this year, he signaled his intention to resign from the Upper House and run for elected office in the House of Commons. There is no better time than the present, I say.

Not only did Lord Frost step down from Cabinet when he realized Boris Johnson was betraying the Brexit promise a full half-year before his colleagues did in July 2022, but he best articulated the principles of freedom maximum and minimum government.

In a monograph for the think tank Politeia, he writes that there is a very marked devaluation of the idea of ​​freedom in Western societies, and that this country has become very collectivist.

Fearing that the model of the self-reliant individual was in rapid decline, Lord Frost believed that the only way out of this was to change policy, start reversing the trend of the last 50 years and get people to take responsibility of their life alone. Again.

Isn’t that the heart of Brexit?

On the same day Boris Johnson resigned from Westminster, MP Nadine Dorries expressed her intention to do the same. However, she has not yet resigned. In the 2019 general election, Ms Dorries won 59.8% of the vote in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency, ahead of its rival by 24,664 votes.

Mid Bedfordshire looks like a bespoke constituency for a Conservative leader and aspiring Prime Minister. Still, it takes Mrs. Dorries to resign and Mr. Sunak to step up his feat of character by dropping the writ to allow Lord Frost to offer himself to the hustings. Then, if the Prime Minister is forced out of the party leadership, a worthy replacement is at hand, should Lord Frost succeed in Mid Bedfordshire.

With tactical skills, the Conservatives could win this one battle and prepare a war footing for the general election. All is not lost, but timing is everything. Sir Henry lamented the blindness of the privileged classes. If the Conservatives fail to see what may be their last best hope for electoral salvation, they will be plunged into electoral darkness, perhaps for years to come.

