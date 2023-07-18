Erdogan wants to deepen economic ties with Gulf countries

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan begins a three-day tour of the Gulf, with Saudi Arabia as the first stop, followed by high-level meetings in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Accompanied by several ministers and businessmen, Erdogan’s visit aims to strengthen ties with the region while addressing international and regional issues of common interest, including Syria, Libya, Palestine and Iraq.

Economic concerns will be the top priority of Erdogan’s visit to the Gulf, said Robert Mogielnicki, a nonresident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, stressing the importance of attracting foreign investment and strategic partnerships.

Mogielnicki acknowledged that establishing closer economic and trade ties will be a gradual process with uncertain returns on investment, despite announcements of potential investments or memorandums of understanding arising from this visit.

Erdogan’s itinerary includes meetings with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In addition, three economic forums will be held in Jeddah, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

The visit is expected to lead to several bilateral agreements in a wide range of sectors, including energy, pharmaceuticals, technology, food, logistics, agriculture and petrochemicals.

Going through a period of economic turbulence, Turkey’s urgent need to attract foreign direct investment and strengthen its international currency reserves is closely linked to this visit.

Erdogan turned to Gulf investors seeking external resources ahead of November, when the country faces several debt repayments.

The exploration of new economic partnerships is an important determining factor in this new approach to foreign policy. Aylin Unver Noi, Professor at Istanbul Halic University

Professor Aylin Unver Noi from Halic University in Istanbul noted that various factors, such as the Abraham Accords, the change of US administration, the 2021 AlUla agreement, the economic impact of the COVID pandemic -19, the war in Ukraine and the earthquakes in southeastern Turkey, contributed to the normalization of relations between regional actors.

Unver Noi stressed the importance of economic issues in the new foreign policy approach of Turkey and the Gulf countries.

Exploring new economic partnerships is an important driving factor of these new foreign policy approaches, she told Arab News.

Last month, Aramco met with 80 Turkish contractors to discuss $50 billion worth of potential projects in Saudi Arabia, she added.

Recently, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek visited Saudi Arabia, accompanied by the new governor of the Central Bank of Turkiyes, Hafize Gaye Erkan.

Turkish companies have signed various agreements with their Saudi counterparts in the areas of engineering consulting, construction and property development, indicating the potential for increased collaboration.

Ahead of Erdogan’s trip, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, a well-known technocrat responsible for preparing the country’s medium-term economic plan, said on Sunday that there would be more capital inflows to Turkey after the visit.

During the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum held in Istanbul on July 12, Turkish-Saudi investment opportunities, especially in areas such as urban development, smart cities and real estate, were discussed. .

Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majed Al-Hogail has invited Turkish companies to invest in the Kingdom’s real estate sector and attend the Cityscape Global real estate exhibition in Riyadh in September.

Bilateral trade between Turkey and Saudi Arabia amounted to $6.5 billion last year and reached $3.4 billion in the first half of this year.

The short-term bilateral trade target is $10 billion, with a long-term target of $30 billion. Erdogan’s previous visit to Saudi Arabia was reciprocal with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the Turkish capital, Ankara.

Returning to Turkey after the annual NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital, Erdogan last week reiterated his hope to strengthen his country’s ties with Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during his visit to the region.

During our visit, we will have the opportunity to directly follow the support that these countries will give to Turkey, he said on Thursday.

In my past contacts, they have already expressed their willingness to make serious investments in Turkey, he said.

For Hakan Akbas, senior adviser at Albright Stonebridge Group, a commercial diplomacy firm that advises global investors, including from the Gulf region to Turkey, Erdogan has recently prioritized rebuilding positive relations with Turkey’s regional neighbors. Turkey to attract much-needed economic support to the Turkish economy leading up to two crucial elections in May.

Over the past two years, Turkey has normalized relations with the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia and aggressively courted Gulf investment to support its struggling economy, he told Arab News.

Ankara has also sought to improve relations with Israel with (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to Ankara and Egypt by restoring ties by appointing ambassadors, although caution and caution will remain with the two countries, a- he declared.

According to Akbas, Saudi Arabia, as part of its Vision 2030 strategy, is continuing checkbook diplomacy with Ankara which will include more lines of exchange with the Turkish Central Bank, investing in state-owned assets in under the Turkish Wealth Fund and invests in listed export companies with rock bottom stock prices and mega real estate projects such as Canal Istanbul.

Following Erdogan’s visit, bilateral trade and Saudi tourist flows to Turkey will increase. There will also be new agreements for the purchase of military and defense equipment, as the Saudi government will want to diversify its suppliers beyond the United States, Akbas said.