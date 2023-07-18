Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump’s bid to avoid possible indictment





He does not demonstrate that he was prevented from having fair access to ordinary channels, wrote the high court in an opinion which is not attributed to any particular justice. He asks this Court to intervene and decide on its own the motions currently pending before the Superior Court. This is not the kind of relief that this Court awards, at least in the absence of extraordinary circumstances which the petitioner has not shown to be present here.

Trump’s lawyers have claimed that Willis violated state rules governing grand juries in a variety of ways, including using a special grand jury to investigate potential crimes related to the 2020 presidential election and then presenting those evidence to another regular grand jury considering possible indictments against Trump and his allies.

Trump’s attorneys filed a motion in March with Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney asking that the Willis investigation be halted. McBurney has yet to rule on this motion. The district attorneys office defended the investigation, insisting that all state rules were followed.

The Georgia High Court ruling does not preclude McBurney or any other judge from granting any or all of Trump’s demands, but indicates that the state court of last resort is unwilling to do so in the current position.

The Willis investigation appears to center on the pressure Trump and his allies exerted on Georgian officials in the weeks following the 2020 election to try to reverse Trump’s narrow loss to Joe Biden in the state. A key piece of evidence in the investigation is an audio recording of a call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, urging him to find 11,780 votes, to give Trump the margin of victory in the state.

Various GOP election officials and national figures testified during the special grand jury investigation, some following a lawsuit to enforce subpoenas on their behalf.

Eight of Georgia’s nine Supreme Court justices were appointed by Republican governors. One took office in a nonpartisan election.

