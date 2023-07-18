Xi Jinping’s regime still does not specify the whereabouts of the Chinese foreign minister





Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has not been seen in public for exactly three weeks, which is an unusual and long absence, as he is a fairly busy official in diplomatic activities in Beijing. This is a fact that has sparked speculation in an Asian country, known for its political opacity.

When the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, impulse to Gang Qin As Foreign Minister in December, he set a blistering pace and conducted dozens of bilateral relations in a world divided and ravaged by war. The sign indicated The New York Times, It was only then, due to the pressures of war, that Gang Qin he remained silent. This Monday, July 17, it has been three weeks since he made a public appearance or “has not been seen by anyone. His last reported engagements date back to June 25, when he spoke with diplomats from Vietnam, Russia and Sri Lanka. He was recently due to meet with the European Union’s foreign policy chief in Beijing, but China canceled this visit. In addition, last week he missed a meeting of Southeast Asian countries in Jakarta, Indonesia, to which China was invited. Outside of China, Qin’s long absence has sparked online speculation about his health and condition. Absence of Chinese Foreign Minister and speculation As US media detail, the sudden disappearances of senior Chinese officials are seen as a potential sign of trouble. Additionally, the Chinese government acknowledged last week that Qin (57) he would skip the Jakarta meeting for health reasons. For this reason, Beijing declined to give details or updates. Journalists have repeatedly asked the Foreign Ministry for the man in charge of Foreign Affairs. Even this Monday, it was asked when Qin Gang would return to work, to which officials replied that “They had no information to provide.” The government secrecy has only fueled speculation about Qin’s absence, threatening to distract from China’s efforts to bolster its diplomacy. The episode is embarrassing and disturbing for Chinese diplomats because of the uncertainty it injects into a tightly controlled system, he said. Daniel R. Russell, former American diplomat working in the Asian Society Policy Institute. For foreign diplomats, this raises even more questions about the bureaucratic weight of China’s foreign ministry, he added. Risks for the Chinese Communist Party The secrecy about the personal life and health of senior officials has its roots in the The Chinese Communist Party. In one of the most notable and still inexplicable absences of recent times, Xi abruptly disappeared from public view for two weeks. The above, shortly before taking power in 2012, and he missed a meeting with the then Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton. Despite this, the NYT says it remains plausible that the Chinese minister, Qin Gang, fell ill and is recovering. The secret is the mode of operation chosen because for the Chinese Communist Party, information is a weapon, he said. Willy Wo-Lap Lam, principal investigator at the Jamestown Foundation, a research institute in Washington.

