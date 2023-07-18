Experience the special UAE vegetarian menu for PM Modi at a banquet hosted by Prez Al Nahyan





After concluding his two-day visit to Paris, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveled to the United Arab Emirates with the aim of boosting bilateral trade and investment. He met on Saturday with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who hosted a banquet for Prime Minister Modi including a vegetarian meal. A note on the menu card read, “All meals are vegetarian and prepared with vegetable oils, and contain no dairy or eggs.” According to a photo from the menu, PM Modi was first served a Kares (wheat) and Appointment salad accompanied by local organic vegetables. For the uninitiated, Kares is a traditional dish of Arabic cuisine, enjoyed throughout the Middle East. A full vegetarian meal was prepared at the banquet hosted by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi PM Modi is on a one-day visit to the UAE. pic.twitter.com/7sqLIlgD31 ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2023 This was followed by a delicious starter including grilled vegetables with masala sauce. As a main course, PM Modi was served black lentils and Kares. There was also cauliflower and carrot tandoori on the menu. The meal ended with a dessert, which was a “selection of seasonal local fruits”. After his visit, Prime Minister Modi posted some photos with President Al Nahyan and tweeted, “Always a pleasure to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His energy and vision for development are admirable. We discussed the full spectrum of India-UAE relations, including ways to strengthen cultural and economic ties. It is always a pleasure to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. His energy and vision for development are admirable. We discussed the full spectrum of India-UAE relations, including ways to strengthen cultural and economic ties. @MohamedBinZayed pic.twitter.com/XCBWW8cP38 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023 “Conclusion of a productive visit to the UAE. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet a better place. I thank His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality,” he wrote in a tweet. ulterior. Conclusion of a productive visit to the UAE. Our nations are working together on so many issues to make our planet a better place. I thank H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality. @MohamedBinZayed Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2023 In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron had also organized a banquet for PM Modi in Louvre Museum which brought together more than 200 guests. The menu was also specially curated with vegetarian options and the thread of the menu had the Indian tricolor. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

