Trump’s campaign sent DeSantis donors a list of all his struggles so far





Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has found a new way to troll Ron DeSantis. Trump’s top advisers wrote to DeSantis donors with a list of his struggles. “[Y]We can’t say you weren’t warned,” the advisers wrote in a memo. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign wrote to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ donors on Monday, urging them to pressure the GOP presidential hopeful over his campaign’s struggles so far.

“[I]If you continue to collectively pour millions of dollars into Ron DeSantis’ failing campaign, you can’t say you weren’t warned,” top Trump advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles concluded in their memo. .

Their post recapped a series of unflattering stories about the DeSantis campaign, which so far has struggled to break through Trump’s dominating lead on the GOP field. DeSantis remains Trump’s best-placed challenger ahead of the first GOP presidential debate next month. The memo also came after presidential campaigns filed their legally required fundraising and spending reports from April through June.

“The numbers suggest, for the first time, that solvency could be a threat to DeSantis’ campaign,” the memo reads, citing an NBC report on how DeSantis’ campaign is strapped for cash.

Referencing a New York Times report on Trump’s dominant lead among small donors, Trump advisers boasted that the DeSantis “can’t” hope to sustain an extended primary fight with the former president.

In response, DeSantis’ campaign pointed to a statement touting his $20 million in six weeks.

“Our campaign has attracted more than the entire field, including a current president and a former president, as the enthusiasm for Ron DeSantis’ movement to restore sanity to our nation and lead our great American comeback is unparalleled.” , campaign manager Generra Peck said.

DeSantis’ headline-grabbing number is belied by some potentially ominous signs, as Politico reported this past weekend. More than a third of DeSantis’ donations came within the first 10 days of its official launch. He also raised $2.8 million from supporters who gave $200 or less, “small donors” who are the lifeblood of some presidential campaigns since they can give continuously.

By comparison, Trump is known for his local donor base.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-desantis-donor-struggles-memo-2024-gop-primary-2023-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos