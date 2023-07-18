Connect with us

Modis’ visit to France highlights India’s military build-up amid imperialist war campaign

French President Emmanuel Macron rolled out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India’s far-right Hindu supremacist Bharatiya Janata party. He chose to feature him as the guest of honor at the July 14 parade on Friday, July 14, where he stood alongside Macron on the Champs-Elysées under tight security.

Modi is the political representative of India’s capitalist oligarchs, the richest 1% who have swallowed up 45% of India’s wealth amid a sea of ​​poverty and misery. He played a pivotal role when he was chief minister of Gujarat state in instigating and aiding the 2002 anti-Muslim massacre that killed 2,000 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum before a dinner in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. France is seeking to further strengthen cooperation on a range of topics ranging from climate to military sales and the Indo-Pacific region strategy. [AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard]

Amnesty International published a report, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, guest of honor on July 14: A tragic symbol. Having explained this, many human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, political opponents, peaceful protesters, academics and students face arbitrary arrests and detentions, baseless prosecutions, illegal digital surveillance and other forms of violation of their rights, including freedom of expression and assembly.

Small protests took place in Paris amid police restrictions, with protesters chanting, Not today Mr. Modi! July 14 is Freedom Day, No to the far-right Modis agenda, No red carpet for the enemy of human rights and Stop discrimination against Muslims and Christians.

But Modis’ authoritative record only recommends him to his international counterparts. Indeed, Thursday evening, Macron presented him with the Legion of Honor. This follows the presentation of the American Legion of Merit to Modi in 2020 by former President Donald Trump, and the Order of the Nile bestowed upon him by Egyptian butcher Abdel Fattah al-Sissi in 2023. Modi has also was hosted by US President Biden last month and is due to visit the United Arab Emirates.

On July 14, 1789, raising the banner of liberty, equality and fraternity against the tyrannical feudalism of Louis XVI, the French Revolution began with the demolition of the Bastille prison. But this year, the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille was marked following Macron’s use of police violence to quell protests that erupted across the country following the shooting death of Nahel, 17 years, by the police two weeks ago. More than 100,000 police officers were mobilized in the event of renewed protest. Macron was booed while driving a military vehicle and was unable to deliver a scheduled speech announcing the riots had been brought under control for fear of sparking further protests.

