Modis’ visit to France highlights India’s military build-up amid imperialist war campaign

French President Emmanuel Macron rolled out the red carpet for Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India’s far-right Hindu supremacist Bharatiya Janata party. He chose to feature him as the guest of honor at the July 14 parade on Friday, July 14, where he stood alongside Macron on the Champs-Elysées under tight security.

Modi is the political representative of India’s capitalist oligarchs, the richest 1% who have swallowed up 45% of India’s wealth amid a sea of ​​poverty and misery. He played a pivotal role when he was chief minister of Gujarat state in instigating and aiding the 2002 anti-Muslim massacre that killed 2,000 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

French President Emmanuel Macron greets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Louvre Museum before a dinner in Paris, Friday, July 14, 2023. France is seeking to further strengthen cooperation on a range of topics ranging from climate to military sales and the Indo-Pacific region strategy. [AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard]

Amnesty International published a report, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, guest of honor on July 14: A tragic symbol. Having explained this, many human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, political opponents, peaceful protesters, academics and students face arbitrary arrests and detentions, baseless prosecutions, illegal digital surveillance and other forms of violation of their rights, including freedom of expression and assembly.

Small protests took place in Paris amid police restrictions, with protesters chanting, Not today Mr. Modi! July 14 is Freedom Day, No to the far-right Modis agenda, No red carpet for the enemy of human rights and Stop discrimination against Muslims and Christians.

But Modis’ authoritative record only recommends him to his international counterparts. Indeed, Thursday evening, Macron presented him with the Legion of Honor. This follows the presentation of the American Legion of Merit to Modi in 2020 by former President Donald Trump, and the Order of the Nile bestowed upon him by Egyptian butcher Abdel Fattah al-Sissi in 2023. Modi has also was hosted by US President Biden last month and is due to visit the United Arab Emirates.

On July 14, 1789, raising the banner of liberty, equality and fraternity against the tyrannical feudalism of Louis XVI, the French Revolution began with the demolition of the Bastille prison. But this year, the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille was marked following Macron’s use of police violence to quell protests that erupted across the country following the shooting death of Nahel, 17 years, by the police two weeks ago. More than 100,000 police officers were mobilized in the event of renewed protest. Macron was booed while driving a military vehicle and was unable to deliver a scheduled speech announcing the riots had been brought under control for fear of sparking further protests.

Under these conditions, making Modi his guest of honor was not the serious political error described by Marine Tondelier, leader of the French Greens. It was a statement of intent, intended to underscore Macron’s anti-democratic and militarist agenda.

Amid a 1000-troop demonstration and flyover involving more than 90 jets and helicopters, led by 240 Indian troops and featuring French-made Indian fighter jets alongside Caesar anti-missile batteries that Paris supplies to Ukraine, it was only fitting that Macron sat alongside Modi and various Ukrainian officials.

Modis’ visit highlights India’s growing military buildup amid an ongoing imperialist war campaign. His government is pursuing an increasingly competitive strategy against China, encouraged by US imperialism, building Indian military power in the strategically and commercially important Indian Ocean region.

In this volatile situation, Modi negotiated several arms deals with Macron. On Thursday, the Modi government confirmed the purchase of 26 Rafale marine fighter jets and 3 Scorpene-class military submarines and associated support equipment, weapons, simulators and spare parts from Frances Dassault and Naval Group . These aircraft will operate from Indian aircraft carriers. Modi has already bought 36 Rafale fighter jets and six Scorpènes.

Negotiations on new cooperation and investment projects in defense, transport, energy and space contracts also took place. Following this, Modi and Macron signed agreements to increase cooperation in the space sector.

France and India have signed an agreement providing for the control of vessels in transit and the exchange of information on maritime traffic in the South Asian region. Chinese movements are closely monitored in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

French imperialism has long permanently stationed its naval units in the vast Indo-Pacific region to protect its own interests. Today, amid growing competition for global supremacy led by the United States and other imperialist NATO powers, France is expanding its strategic ties with the Modi regime to strengthen its presence in Indo -Pacific and undermine the growing influence of its rivals in the region, mainly China.

Donate to the WSWS 25 Year Fund Watch the International Workers video explaining why you should donate to the WSWS.

In his brief statement to the press ahead of their Thursday night meeting at the Elysee Palace, Macron proclaimed India to be a democratic and demographic powerhouse, making no mention of discrimination against non-Hindu minorities. No questions from the media were allowed.

Agreeing on a roadmap to strengthen ties between their countries until the 100th anniversary of India’s independence from Britain in 2047, Macron insisted, India will have a a decisive role for our future, it is also a strategic partner and a friendly country. We defend the same idea together of the Indo-Pacific, an area which must remain open and free from any hegemonic power.

In indirect reference to China after the military display, he said, “We all could see a wonderful picture of our cooperation on sea, on land and in the skies.

France has deployed more than 7,000 permanent ground troops in the region. It has bases in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, on Reunion Island near Madagascar, in the United Arab Emirates, and in Mayotte off Mozambique in the western Indian Ocean. It also has bases in French Polynesia and New Caledonia in the South Pacific. France and India are preparing to build a military base in the Seychelles.

For its part, the Modi government continues to build new fortifications, airstrips, roads, tunnels, bridges and rail links in border areas against China and Pakistan to move troops and supplies quickly. He increased military spending by 13% to 5.94 trillion rupees ($72.6 billion) in the latest budget to buy new fighter jets, warships, submarines and drones, and to develop the India’s nuclear power.

Macron’s other main diplomatic effort, made without apparent success, was aimed at persuading Modi to distance himself from Putin’s regime and align himself fully with NATO’s de facto war against Russia in Ukraine, breaking with its policy of calling for peace and buying Russian oil. .