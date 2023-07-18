Uxbridge by-election: In Boris Johnson’s backyard, Britons are desperate for change



Uxbridge, United Kingdom

Everything is a struggle now, says Mike Okoli, in the world-weary tone he crumbles into when a customer walks out of his store.

When I started this business I had all black hair, insists Okoli, an affable 64-year-old who left Nigeria in the 1990s to set up an Afro-Caribbean food store on the west outskirts of London. . But prices have skyrocketed, the money is gone, and Okolis’ head is hairless except for a gray patch hiding his chin.

On the surface, there are few ties between Okoli and Boris Johnson, the most dominant and controversial presence in British politics for a generation, who pulled Britain out of the European Union and once told his family that he wanted to be king of the world.

But until last month, Okoli could count Johnson as his neighbor. As a person, he’s a good guy, the trader tells CNN, one eye glued to the couriers dropping off the produce, as he recalls with some pride a rare visit Johnson made to the city . He’s someone you want to listen to, no matter what he says.

Okoli says he still loves the charisma of disgraced ex-leaders. But he adds, stopping. With Johnson, now, there is always a but.

Johnson represented Uxbridge and South Ruislip for eight colorful years until last month when he left Parliament in a cloud of fury and hubris when fellow lawmakers concluded he had lied about parties held under his surveillance during Covid-19 closures.

Now the voters he once wooed may be ready to make the most definitive declaration yet that Britain is ready to move on.

A midterm by-election to replace Johnson takes place on Thursday, alongside two other by-elections to replace MPs elsewhere in the country.. And a resurgent Labor Party less than four years away from electoral annihilation at the hands of Johnson is looking for a victory that would make headlines and confirm that he is on the road to power.

I thought (Johnson) was a guy who would get things done, says Manoj Supeda, 47, who runs a dry cleaners a short walk from the Okolis store in Uxbridge. But I lost total respect for him.

He still didn’t say I was wrong, sorry. He tried to get away with it, to deny it, Supeda added, expressing his disgust at the Partygate scandal that toppled the once handsome Johnsons. shoot with part of the public.

The public used to respect politicians, he says. (But) they all seem to be lying, the conservatives.

Supeda, who voted for Johnson in 2019, is the quintessential wavering voter in the archetypal region the opposition party is desperate to reach. And after 13 years of political instability and upheaval, there is an inevitable feeling that the time for governments has come.

It’s just time for a change, he says. Try Labor. It can’t be worse.

Uxbridge, like Britain, is in a rut.

The city is where the sprawl of capitals to the west ends. Two Tube lines serving central London end their journey here, as picturesque shades of green mingle with the gray and brown hues of suburban developments. But its main streets are narrowing and the local hospital is one of the worst in Britain deemed inadequate by the sector watchdog.

And nationally, soaring inflation, public sector strikes and the aftermath of Brexit have left families poorer and services cracked to the point of collapse. Renewing a passport, taking a train, shopping for groceries, seeing a doctor, virtually everything is more difficult in Britain than before.

Optimism, the currency in which Johnson once traded so bullishly, is rare.

Okoli still has the energy to send his customers, many of whom he knows well, a singsong greeting when they walk through his door. But he spends more and sells less, and he’s not the only one. When a customer comes in last week and buys something, and this week it’s a different price, do you think they want to come back? Okoli asks.

Like a number of residents of Uxbridge, he has a lingering affection for Johnson and still longs for the escape booster he once provided the town. Okoli and others recalled Johnsons Brexit campaign in 2016, an effort defined by bold promises that now seem a long way off.

But Johnson, suddenly, is the past, and the people of Uxbridge and South Ruislip are more concerned about the future.

I have nothing against Boris, but we need fresh blood that actually cares about the region, says Sonia Caetano, owner of a Portuguese cafe on a rundown street in Yiewsley, in the most deprived constituency in the south.

Right now I’m trying to go day-to-day,” she says of her business, which has been destroyed as energy bills soar. I have people in their 80s who come here every day, because there is always a conversation if we disappear, there is no place to go.

Caetano says she thinks every day about returning to Portugal, where she emigrated from in 2004.

She knows Labor candidate for the seat vacated by Johnson, Danny Beales, who was born in the nearby hospital and lived in the constituency until he was 15, when he and his mother lost their home . She calls him the only candidate who actually shows his face in this area.

If Caetanos’ neighbors join her in voting for Beales, Labor could claim one of the most high-profile victories in recent British political history.

Change is in the air and Labor should take advantage of it. Opinion polls are confidently predicting that the party, led by Keir Starmer, a former senior prosecutor, will win power in general elections due next year.

But Uxbridge is a test for that theory, and the tensions are running high. You can see the national polls, just like I can see, but these are real votes, Steve Reed, the party’s shadow justice secretary in charge of leading the local campaign, told CNN on a hot afternoon in the main street. He predicts a tighter race than some media have suggested.

A handful of media outlets, including CNN, have been denied the chance to interview a Labor candidate or participate in a canvassing session, an unusually capricious move by a party expected to win a by-election.

And the controversial ULEZ expansion, a first low emission zone in the world implemented by the Labor Mayor of London, from the end of August gave the Tories a lifeline among drivers.

There is not much else to say about the election campaign. Steve Tuckwell, the Conservative candidate, omitted virtually any mention of his party from his posters, instead calling himself The Anti-ULEZ Choice in reference to plans to expand the zone in which high-emission vehicles would be charged to drive.

There are certain difficulties that we have to overcome, admits Tuckwell, who served as an adviser in the region, in an interview with CNN. He twice refused to say whether he was proud of his party’s record in government, saying instead that there were many complexities in the national picture, including the consequences of Covid-19 and the war of Russia in Ukraine. Any government would struggle with that.

For Labour, winning power domestically may be the easy part. In a country strangled by economic crises, the party is struggling to excite voters with a vision of what change will look like.

Reed describes his pitch as an adult-to-adult relationship, where you’re on people’s level about what’s possible and what’s not. Labor insists they won’t overspend, keen to shed a reputation earned during their last stint in power. But critics have called for an injection of cash to fix the state’s crumbling services.

People are not stupid. People understand the challenges the country is facing, Reed says.

Some voters are more direct. They’re basically saying to carry on business as usual well, says Mick, 61, who runs a food stall near Uxbridge station and has voted for Labor all his life. So why do we vote?

Mick describes Starmer, the pragmatic face of the party since 2020, as a bit of a wet weekend. Urfah, a mother of six who voted for former Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair, was not even able to name the current Labor leader. Struggled to put food on the table, weren’t interested, she said.

Labor is currently winning by accident, James Johnson, who ran internal polls in the Theresa Mays Downing Street operation and founded polling firm JL Partners, told CNN of the national situation. Johnsons’ firm conducted the first major opinion poll ahead of the Uxbridge by-election, which found a solid but challengeable eight-point lead for Labour. There is no great love for the party, he says.

I would like to think they would like to do more for the workers, Tracy Peabody, a dental nurse and mother of three young boys, told CNN on a main street in Ruislip Manor. But I can’t help thinking her two wings come from the same bird, all singing from the same score, she added of Labor and Tories.

Just three-and-a-half years after one of the parties’ worst election defeats, the outcome of Thursday’s vote in Uxbridge will show how far Labor has come.