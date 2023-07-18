Turkish President Erdogan visits Gulf Arab states, seeking funds for struggling economy – ABC 6 News





ISTANBUL (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia on Monday as part of a three-stop tour of Persian Gulf states to seek trade and investment opportunities for Turkey’s economy. in trouble. Erdogan arrived in Jeddah accompanied by an entourage of some 200 businessmen, according to Turkey’s Foreign Economic Relations Council. He met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Al Salam Palace, shaking his hand and attending a welcoming ceremony where he expressed his joy at the visit, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. Business forums were held in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates during Erdogan’s three-day trip. We hope to improve our relations and cooperation in many areas. We will focus on joint investments and business initiatives to be carried out in the coming period, Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul before leaving. The visit comes as Turks are hit by sales and fuel tax hikes that Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has said are needed to restore fiscal discipline and bring down inflation. In this photo released by the Saudi Press Agency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman shake hands during a welcome ceremony at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Arabia Saudi Arabia, Monday, July 17, 2023 Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia on Monday as part of a three-stop tour of the Gulf states to seek trade and investment opportunities for Turkey’s struggling economy . (Saudi Press Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS The official annual inflation rate was 38% last month, down from a peak of 85% in October. Independent economists, however, argue that the real rate was around 108% in June. Turkey’s current account deficit hit record highs this year at $37.7 billion in the first five months and Erdogan hopes oil and gas-rich Gulf states will help fill the gap. Last month, the Turkish central bank carried out a major rising interest ratessignaling a shift towards more conventional economic policies following criticism that Erdogan’s low-rate approach had deepened a cost-of-living crisis. His Gulf tour was preceded by Turkish officials including Simsek, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and central bank governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, who held talks in the three countries. Ankara recently restored relations with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after a decade-long rift. The split came in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring and Turkey’s support for the Muslim Brotherhood, seen as a threat by some Gulf monarchies. The deterioration in relations has been exacerbated by a boycott of Turkish ally Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain. The 2018 assassination of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul led to a further deterioration in ties with Riyadh. US intelligence agencies believe the murder was carried out on the orders of Prince Mohammed, which the kingdom denies. However, none of those previous tensions surfaced on Monday as the two countries signed a number of economic agreements. Since Erdogan launched diplomatic re-engagement with previously distant regional powers two years ago, Gulf funding has helped relieve pressure on the economy. Erdogan visited both Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed, the country’s de facto ruler, and Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan last year, while the latter came to Istanbul for the Champions League final football a month ago. Qatar and the United Arab Emirates recently provided Turkey with some $20 billion in currency swap deals, while Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion in the Central Bank of Türkiye in March. A few days after Erdogan was re-elected last month, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey signed a trade deal potentially worth $40 billion over the next five years. Erdogan is due to meet the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha on Tuesday before seeing the UAE leader in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. ___ Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates contributed to this report. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

