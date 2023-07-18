Politics
The mystery of the senior Xi Jinping missing: the regime has “no information”
He Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang was last seen in public on June 25 after meeting officials from Sri Lanka, Russia and Vietnam in Beijing. Later, it was announced that this senior official of the Xi Jinping regime had canceled his participation in the meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for “health reasons” and lost track. Qin Gang was also due to meet with top European diplomat Josep Borrell this month in Beijing, but postponed the meeting without giving an explanation.
The American news site Policy He said Qin “has been sick for more than two weeks and still doesn’t seem to have recovered.” But the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, when asked about the article citing speculation that health issues may be behind Qin’s absence from the ASEAN summit, said that “I hadn’t heard“Report.
When the Foreign Ministry was asked when Qin would return to work, it was said that they didn’t have “no informationto facilitate. “China’s diplomatic activities have continued as normal,” the ministry spokesperson said.
“Outside of China, Qin’s prolonged absence has sparked internet speculation about his health and condition,” the official said. New York Times. “Sudden disappearances of senior Chinese officials from public life are often seen as potential signs of unrest. Mystery has seeped into conversations between diplomats and politicians in the Chinese capital.”
After three weeks of absence of the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs “provoked intense speculation in a country known for its political opacity“However, the brief health reason cited by authorities failed to quell a wave of largely unsubstantiated speculation as to why Qin is not seen.” According to the Financial Times, “this gave rise to rumors about his private life on social media inside and outside China.” “The posts don’t appear to have been completely censored, which is unusual,” he said.
Why the mysterious “disappearances” of billionaires in China
“Given China’s status and influence in the world, it is really very strange that its foreign minister has not appeared in public for more than 20 days,” he added. said Deng Yuwen, editor of a Communist Party newspaper who now lives in the United States.
These rumors are driven by a lack of transparency in China’s political system, in which information is tightly guarded and important decisions are made mostly behind closed doors, said Deng, a US-based analyst.
“It’s a problem of totalitarian regimes. Totalitarian regimes are inherently unstable because everything is decided solely by the supreme leader,” the expert said. “If something unusual happens to a senior official, people will wonder if their relationship with the senior leader has deteriorated or if it’s a sign of political instability.”
Chinese Ambassador to the United States from 2021 until last December, Qin Gang is considered a diplomat who does not hide his words against the West and had assumed the post with the ambition to put the bilateral relationship back on track. United States.
In December 2022, he was appointed by Xi Jinping as his foreign minister, replacing Wang Yi, the face of Chinese diplomacy since 2013 and who was promoted to the political bureau of the Communist Party of China in October and is expected to play a role. greater role in Chinese foreign policy. .
Born 57 years ago in Tianjin, in northern China, Qin Gang has earned a reputation as a “wolf fighter”., a nickname given to Chinese diplomats who respond vehemently to a West perceived as constantly hostile to Beijing. The diplomat, who likes to wear an anthracite jacket with a Mao collar, was for several years one of the spokespersons of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
He rubbed shoulders with President Xi Jinping as chief of protocol before 2018 and was vice-minister of foreign affairs from 2018 to 2021. He was in charge of Europe and information there, advocating his vision of a China who would have no lesson to learn from it. West, of which he was a victim during the Opium Wars of the 19th century, according to him.
Chinese scientists said there was no evidence Covid appeared in the Wuhan market
Chinese diplomacy will offer “Chinese wisdom, Chinese initiatives and Chinese strength”Qin said in his first remarks as foreign minister. But while he was optimistic about US-China relations during his relatively brief 17-month tenure as ambassador to Washington, his tenure coincided with deteriorating ties between the two superpowers.
In China, the disappearances of senior officials, celebrities and businessmen are commonplaceand among the most high-profile cases in recent years is that of China’s former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei, who disappeared on a trip to China in 2018.
Beijing took months to explain that Meng Hongwei was ‘suspected of breaking the law and is currently under the supervision of the State Supervisory Commission’ and accused him of taking bribes . His wife has publicly stated that her husband is “in danger”.
Meng Hongwei disappeared for ten days and in 2020 he was sentenced by a Chinese court to 13½ years in prison for accepting more than $2 million in bribes, becoming one of many senior Chinese officials to fall for the anti campaign. -corruption of Xi Jinping since he came to power at the end of 2012
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai also disappeared from public view in 2021 after accusing a former Chinese vice premier of sexual misconduct.
The 35-year-old tennis player accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli via social media -who was from 2013 to 2018 one of the seven most powerful politicians in China- for forcing her to have sex three years ago, before making her his mistress.
During his reappearance, Peng Shuai denied his own accusations in an interview with the French sports newspaper The teamsaying the message was a misunderstanding and that she deleted it herself.
In February 2023, investment banker Bao Fan disappeared.general manager of Chinese Renaissance and a major figure in the Chinese technology industry and played a key role in the rise of several Internet start-ups in China.
A week later, the company admitted that it “became aware” that Bao was cooperating with an investigation.
