Rishi Sunak warns conservatives to prepare for ‘difficult’ by-elections

The Prime Minister has suggested voters will take their frustrations out on the government in three contests prompted by incumbent MPs leaving in controversial circumstances.

Labor are hoping to win the Uxbridge & South Ruislip and Selby & Ainsty seats, while the Liberal Democrats are focused on taking over Somerton & Frome.

Mid-term by-elections for incumbent governments are always difficult, I don’t expect them to be any different from this, Mr Sunak told ITV.

But I believe passionately that my priorities are the priorities of the country.

Listing his five goals, including lowering NHS expectations and halving inflation, the Prime Minister conceded: I know everyone would like to see progress on these things faster, just like me.

I want to be honest with people about challenges, that’s what I’m always going to do in this job.

But they also need to be reassured that I work day and night to honor them.

However, all three by-elections fall the day after the latest inflation figures are released, as stubbornly high figures lead to high interest rates and mortgage misery for people.

The Uxbridge & South Ruislip contest was prompted by Boris Johnson resigning as MP rather than accept the Commons Privileges Committee’s damning verdict.

The cross-party group of MPs found Mr Johnson repeatedly lied to Parliament about breaking Covid rules in Downing Street when he was Prime Minister.

However, despite Mr Johnson holding the North West London seat with a majority of just 7,210 in 2019 over Labour, he is seen as the Tories’ best hope for victory this week.

The party is trying to turn the contest into a referendum on expanding the ultra-low-emission pollution control zone (Ulez) promoted by Labor Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The measure is deeply unpopular with many local voters in the area.

But the Tories’ outlook in the other two seats looks bleak for the Tories after a year of infighting and deteriorating economic news.

The vacancy at Selby & Ainsty in North Yorkshire was caused by the resignation of MP Nigel Adams after he was denied a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honors list.

He was due to step down in the next general election regardless, but his sudden exit left the Tories with a majority of 20,000 votes vulnerable.

If Labor can muster the 18-point swing needed to take it, Sir Keir Starmers will claim its biggest by-election victory since the Conservatives were ousted in south-east Staffordshire in 1996.

The only ballot for the seat since the by-election was called has put Labor comfortably ahead.

The latest by-election in Somerton & Frome, where former MP David Warburton resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment and cocaine use, is a prime chance for a LibDem gain.

Although Warburton won a majority of 19,213 votes in 2019, the 14.9 point swing the LibDems need to get it is less than Sir Ed Daveys’ push in two other recent by-elections.

Pollster and political analyst Lord Hayward said the Tories could pay the price for the controversies and unrest that have plagued Mr Johnson’s government.

The Tory peer said: What we are looking at is a series of by-elections where people will naturally vent their anger at the current government.

People will voice their views on the government but and this is where it gets different all the seats there are the burden of the events of the last 12 months.

If the Tories lose all three seats in a single day, it will be the first time a government has suffered a triple defeat since Labor under Harold Wilson in 1968.

Sky News election analyst Dr Hannah Bunting of the University of Exeter said: This is the first time a government has defended three parliamentary by-elections on the same day since 1976, so Rishi Sunak has an electoral test rare in his hands.

The three seats bring different challenges. All eyes will be on Uxbridge and South Ruislip whose west London voters last elected Boris Johnson when he was Prime Minister, even with a relatively safe Tory majority of 14%, which should be a labor gain.

The Sir Keir Starmers party needs to win those kinds of seats to form the next government in a general election, but there hasn’t been much success in recent local elections and turnouts could work against them.

If the Conservatives manage to lose all three, it will be the first time in 55 years that a Prime Minister has suffered such a defeat. Add that to a damaged economy and it’s further proof that the Conservatives’ term may be coming to an end.