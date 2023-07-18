The old approach to US-China relations no longer works

The writer, senior fellow at Yale Law School and former president of Morgan Stanley Asia, is the author of Accidental Conflict: America, China, and the Clash of False Narratives.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens’ recent trip to Beijing was the carbon copy of Antony Blinkens’ economic policymakers during the previous diplomatic mission, lots of talk but no meaningful conflict resolution. The same can be expected from climate envoy John Kerry’s trip to China. Both sides are aiming low, more concerned with restoring relations than rethinking a deeply troubled US-China relationship.

The problem is not with the messengers. Diplomats are just following orders, in line with the leader-to-leader pledge Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping made at the November 2022 G20 meeting in Bali to put a floor on the relationship. Yes, a floor is an improvement over a downward spiral, but it runs the very real risk of setting the stage for a new phase of escalating conflict.

The current efforts are a repetition of a tired old formula of US-China engagement. This featured periodic summits between 2006 and 2017, most notably the George W Bush administration’s biannual Strategic Economic Dialogues, followed by the broader annual Obama-era Strategic and Economic Dialogues. These were grand and glorious exercises in event planning, but they failed to prevent trade war, technology war, and the first skirmishes of a new Cold War.

Now, it looks like Yellen and Blinken would like nothing better than to return to that failed approach. This is the case of China. Li Qiang, China’s new premier, borrowed an elliptical page from one of his predecessors, Wen Jiabao, and spoke longingly after meeting Yellen of seeing rainbows after a round of wind and rain .

This deeply troubled relationship needs more than just a floor to prevent further escalation of conflict. This is the minimum that Biden and Xi expect of each other as responsible stewards of a fragile world. But without reinforcement, it could prove surprisingly fragile.

The big balloon fiasco of February is an example of how quickly things can get out of hand in the face of the slightest glitch. This precarious situation is an inevitable consequence of a significant shift in the priorities of managing US-China relations: the long-standing focus on economy and trade has now been supplanted by concerns over defense and security. .

Unlike economics and commerce, in which relationship conflicts are assessed through the prism of hard data, security concerns are judged more on the basis of unsubstantiated presumptions of adversarial behavior. China’s dual use of cutting-edge technology, blurring the line between commercial and military purposes, is a case in point. The United States assumes that China will weaponize artificial intelligence just as it assumes that Huawei poses a backdoor threat to 5G infrastructure or that TikTok will use proprietary data collected from young American users for nefarious purposes.

China operates in the same paranoid mindset, assuming Washington’s trade and tech sanctions are aimed at containment, encirclement and repression, to quote Xi’s words at the People’s Political Consultative Conference Chinese this year. With both countries operating on presumptions without evidence, the dangers of further escalation, especially in the face of looming risks to technology investments and exports of strategic materials, cannot be ignored.

Old-fashioned engagement is ill-equipped to deal with these risks. Ultimately, it relies on leader-to-leader chemistry, which is always vulnerable to the tenuous interplay between domestic politics and the need for fragile human egos to save face. Today’s US-China conflict has survived this approach.

This is why I am in favor of the creation of a United States-China Secretariat as the centerpiece of a new architecture of Sino-American engagement, a permanent organization, staffed equally by American and Chinese professionals, located in a neutral jurisdiction with a broad mandate for the development of policies, troubleshooting and conflict resolution. It would emphasize a full-time, forward-looking approach to relationship management and dispute screening. A secretariat would shift the relational framework from the personalization of endless diplomacy to a more resilient institutionalization of collaborative problem solving.

Stuck in the past, diplomats are now celebrating the thaw after a big freeze. While, for the moment, the escalation of tensions is tenuous, it is urgent that the two superpowers seize the moment and push for an entirely new approach to conflict resolution before it is too late.