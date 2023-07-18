Trump loses bid to dismiss Georgia election interference case – live





Donald Trump reveals his plan after claiming he would end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Donald Trump has lost a bid to have Georgia’s election interference case thrown out after the state Supreme Court ruled against him. The ex-president is accused of trying to bully state officials into changing the results following his 2020 loss, telling them to find him enough votes to win the state.

A decision on the charges is expected next month.

A former Trump White House official has written a new book that quotes a former top intelligence official warning that a second Trump term is so dangerous it could mean the country barely exists in its current form in the world. moment of the tricentennial of the Americas in 2076.

Meanwhile, the ex-president views his 2024 Republican rivals as potential running mates if he wins the GOP nomination.

The former president told Fox News on Sunday that his running mate could possibly be among those in the 2024 platoon.

He said that Vivek Ramaswamy had done a very good job and that Senator Tim Scott was a very good guy, but he refrained from saying who he might choose.

HighlightsView Latest Update 1689659100Manchin Fuels Speculation Around Third Race 2024 With No Labels Event

Senator Joe Manchin continues to fuel speculation about his political future by appearing at an event with No Labels as he ponders whether to run for president by a third party.

The West Virginia Democrat will appear at the event Monday night in New Hampshire, which hosts one of the premier presidential nominating contests and is a crucial swing state in the general election. No Labels, a centrist organization, lobbied for a third-party candidate for president.

But some Democrats fear a candidacy backed by No Labels could hijack President Joe Biden’s votes and allow former President Donald Trump to win another term as president.

In May, the organization said it opposed Mr Trump’s candidacy.

Oliver O’Connell18 July 2023 06:45

1689651934Bartiromo shocks by rebuffing Trump: you haven’t drained the swamp

A Fox News host pressed former President Donald Trump on how he hired staff, saying he didn’t drain the swamp like you said.

Maria Bartiromo asked Mr Trump on Sunday Morning Futures if he would do things differently if re-elected.

The mistake would be the people, Mr. Trump said. He arrested a few individuals in particular.

Kelly Rissman has the story.

Oliver O’Connell18 July 2023 04:45

1689648334ICYMI: Trump branding the US as a third world hell run by perverts and thugs

Donald Trump called the United States a Third World hell run by perverts and thugs in his final campaign speech of 2024, a nearly two-hour series of rambling remarks to close a right-wing conference in Florida.

The one-term president told the Turning Point Action Conference on July 15 that the American dream was dead under Joe Biden as he relentlessly mocked his successor and painted a grim picture of a nation in decline.

The election will decide whether your generation will inherit a fascist country or a free country, Mr Trump told the conference of right-wing activists.

Oliver O’Connell18 July 2023 03:45

1689644734Tension between Boebert and Greene could lead to fight, lawmakers warn

A fight could break out at any time, Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett told The Daily Beast.

Oliver O’Connell18 July 2023 02:45

1689642598Georgia Supreme Court rejects Trump’s bid to challenge 2020 election call-to-vote inquiry

Georgia’s Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an attempt by Donald Trump to end key parts of an investigation by state officials probing him for potential interference in the 2020 election.

The high court found in a unanimous decision that the former president failed to show the kind of “extraordinary circumstances” that would compel the Georgia Supreme Court to intervene in the case and dismiss vital evidence.

“(Trump) has failed to demonstrate that this case presents one of those exceedingly rare circumstances in which the original jurisdiction of this Court should be invoked, and therefore the motion is dismissed,” the ruling reads.

Phil Thomas18 July 2023 02:09

1689641134Kim Reynolds takes on key role in Republican presidential race

When Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds caught the attention of half a dozen Republican presidential candidates on Friday by signing a restrictive measure on abortion at an event to introduce the candidates, she embraced his leading role in the 2024 presidential election.

The standing ovation she received from some 2,000 conservative Christians gathered in Des Moines only strengthened the influence she wields, not only in Iowa but increasingly on the national stage.

Oliver O’Connell18 July 2023 01:45

1689637534GOP campaign to stop new FBI headquarters gathers pace after Trump probes

When President Kevin McCarthy suggested recently that he could stop the FBI from moving its downtown headquarters to a new facility planned for suburban Washington, there was little point in thinking about renovating an office. .

The Republican president’s nod raises a once fringe proposal to overthrow the FBI following Donald Trump’s federal indictment over classified documents and the Justice Department’s pursuit of its allies, including some of the nearly 1,000 people charged in the June 6, 2021 Jan Attack on the Capitol.

Moving from far-right corners to the mainstream, the emerging effort to overhaul the nation’s premier law enforcement agency is rooted in increasingly vocal conservative complaints about an overly biased FBI they say is armed against them.

Oliver O’Connell18 July 2023 00:45

1689633934Christie: Trump knows he lost the 2020 election, but his ego won’t let him admit it

Donald Trump knew he was losing the 2020 presidential election while claiming a baseless narrative that the results were rigged against him, according to former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Mr. Christie, who is running against Mr. Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos on July 16 that Mr. Trump told him directly that he had lost in 2020.

Alex Woodward has the story.

Oliver O’Connell17 July 2023 23:45

1689631234White House Condemns RFK Jrs Infamous Antisemitic Covid Conspiracy Allegation

The White House on Monday condemned anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jrs saying the virus that causes Covid-19 was somehow designed to target whites and blacks while sparing ethnic Asians and Jews Eastern Europe as an example of anti-Semitism that puts Americans at risk.

At a press event in New York on July 11, Mr. Kennedy groundlessly stated that there was an argument to be made that the disease is ethnically targeted and claimed that the Sars-CoV virus -2 was targeted to attack Caucasians and Blacks even though the most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.

White House Condemns RFK Jrs Despicable Anti-Semitic Covid Conspiracy Accusation

The White House on Monday condemned anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F Kennedy Jrs saying the virus that causes Covid-19 was somehow designed to target whites and blacks while sparing ethnic Asians and Jews Eastern Europe as an example of anti-Semitism that puts Americans at risk.

Oliver O’Connell17 July 2023 23:00

1689630334Democrat PAC unveils steamy and horrifying ad with GOP lawmaker interrupting couple in bedroom

The Progressive Action Fund has launched a new ad attacking the crackdown on reproductive rights ahead of a ballot measure in Ohio, featuring an elderly Republican congressman in a couple’s bedroom.

Oliver O’Connell17 July 2023 22:45

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-georgia-supreme-court-allies-latest-b2377074.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos