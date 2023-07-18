Indonesian President Joko Widodo chaired meeting on MSME business credit restructuring





JAKARTA, SAWIT INDONESIA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) chaired a meeting regarding the restructuring of loans to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday (17/07/2013). Coordinating Minister of Economy (Menko Ekon) Airlangga Hartarto said at the meeting that bad credit cancellation or cancellation plans for loans to MSMEs in the banking sector were discussed. We discussed earlier the restructuring of MSMEs. “This restructuring of MSMEs is credit-related, including cancellation or cancellation of bills,” Airlangga said after attending the meeting. Airlangga said a number of supporting regulations for cancellation and cancellation of invoices are ready. These rules, among others, Act (UU) Number 10 of 1998 regarding the banking sector, Regulation No. 14/15/PBI/2012 of the Bank of Indonesia concerning the valuation of assets of commercial banks and Regulation No. 40/POJK.03/2019 of the Financial Services Authority regarding the assessment of the quality of the assets of commercial banks. Based on the legislation, in fact, all the laws are ready, he said. Beyond that, continued the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, Law number 4 of 2023 regarding the development and strengthening of the financial sector (P2SK), in particular in articles 250 and 251, there are also provisions regarding the cancellation and cancellation of non-performing claims of MSMEs with banks and non-banking financial institutions (LKNB) to support the smooth provision of access to finance to MSMEs. For MSMEs, deregistration and invoicing can be done. “And that has terms and conditions, that bad debts are first restructured, and then after optimal billing, the restructuring remains uncollected, so it can be reversed or reversed,” he said. declared. However, Airlangga added, a number of regulatory adjustments needed to be made, especially in terms of taxation related to MSMEs. IP Rules [Peraturan Pemerintah] 130 of 2000, the write-off was not more than Rp. 350 million, because of course now we see that the KUR is already 500 million, so what we are asking is that the ceiling be raised to the ceiling of the KUR , he added . On adjusting the provisions of the credit cap for bad debt write-off, Airlangga said the government will soon establish criteria set out in rules derived from the P2SK Act. It will be discussed in the next one or two weeks and later it will be reduced to be part of the PP derived from the P2SK law, he said. Based on MSME credit recovery data at himbara bank as of December 31, 2022, the number of debtors included in recoverability 2 or under watch was 912,259 while recoverability 5 or loss was 246,324. Source: setkab.go.id

