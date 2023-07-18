We must crack down on ticket resale sites that rip off fans





(Alamy) 3 minute read This time next year, Swifties across the UK will be living out their wildest dreams as they descend on the Principality Stadium in my home town of Cardiff to welcome Taylor Swift, their very own anti-hero as it launches into Europe. stop on The Eras tour. But among the dozens of singer-songwriter stans who have waited anxiously in online queues in recent days for a chance to join them, ticket sellers have been waiting for any opportunity to make a quick buck. thanks to the hype. Just over an hour after pre-sale tickets became available, the BBC reported that these touts were flogging theirs for over £3,300 on resale ticket site Viagogo. Sadly, that’s something music fans will know Very good. During Prime Minister’s Questions in March, I highlighted an investigation by BBC Radio 4 you and yours which revealed a secret group of touts using queue-jumping software to buy Eurovision tickets and resell them at huge markups online. Secondary ticketing sites have always been reluctant to take the necessary steps to ensure their site allows for transparent and ethical pricing for ticket resale In response, the prime minister said measures had been put in place to tackle ticket sales. The reality, however, is very different. The scam culture plaguing our live events industry is at risk of spreading Bad blood between artists and their loyal fans. Acts like Ed Sheeran, Wolf Alice and the Arctic Monkeys have backed campaigns to address the issue. But very little progress has been made. In 2010, my parliamentary colleague Sharon Hodgson, MP for Washington and Sunderland West, introduced an unsuccessful bill that sought to limit resale ticket price inflation to well above face value. She also chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Banknote Misuse, bringing together parliamentarians from all political backgrounds to explore solutions. In August 2021, the UK Competition and Markets Authority recommended in a report that the government introduce a new licensing system for platforms selling secondary tickets. He said it would allow sites to be fined, shut down and have their right to operate in the sector stripped by a new enforcement body if they failed to follow tougher new rules. When the government finally responded to the report in May of this year, almost two years later, it refused to support these proposals. It stated that it “will not seek to introduce new specific secondary ticket market regulation at this time…” Interestingly, in Ireland, where legislation has been introduced on secondary sales, tickets for the Taylor Swift concert in Dublin do not appear to be listed on resale sites. Secondary ticketing sites have always been reluctant to take the necessary steps to ensure that their site allows transparent and ethical pricing for ticket resale. Government action to occupy Empty space regulation and leadership is long overdue. Kevin Brennan, Labor MP for Cardiff West and chairman of the Music All Party Parliamentary Group PoliticsHome Newsletters Find out what MPs and peers are talking about. Sign up for The House’s morning email for the latest news and feedback from parliamentarians, policymakers and organisations.

