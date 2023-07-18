Imran Khan settles Biryani debate with aalo last night





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan settles the Biryani debate with aalo or without aalo during his Twitter space session last night with American comedian Jeremy McLellan.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan has revealed his fondness for Biryani with potatoes (aalo). The revelation sparked a trending discussion on Twitter in Pakistan, with many users, including supporters of Khan’s political party, the PTI, expressing their enthusiasm for Biryani with aalo.

Imran Khan, known for his athletic background and continued focus on fitness, also highlighted his diet-conscious approach to maintaining his health. He stressed the importance of exercise and physical workouts even at his age. Khan had also mentioned his eating habits in one of the previous interviews. He said he could not afford to eat the traditional spicy and fatty foods due to his age and health issues.

During the same space session on Twitter, Khan said the current crisis facing the country is the biggest challenge of his life. He expressed his belief that challenges are necessary for him to feel alive, as a life without them feels stagnant. Khan has always been known for his pursuit of ambitious goals and his fast-paced lifestyle.

I am so happy that Khan sahb has settled the debate on whether biryani should go away or not. It’s a big day for all biryani lovers.

— Aamna #BehindYouSkipper (@AamnaFasihi) July 16, 2023

Imran Khan has become a foreign political figure in Pakistan. His speeches are banned from television. Even if he is active on social networks. He regularly interacts with his followers on Twitter.

Read more:Imran Khan hosts Twitter space session, sets and breaks record

#BiryaniWithAaloo is

Good question @JeremyMcLellan #ImranKhanLIVE pic.twitter.com/cLTwua4Qs0

— Jibran Ilyas (@agentjay2009) July 16, 2023

Sure Biryani with Aaloo and agr Biryani Karachi ki ho to kya hi baat hy

Aur ab to Murshid ny bhi keh diya

So, BIRYANI WITH AALO

THIS IS THE THING, THIS IS THE TWEET#___ #BehindYouSkipper #ImranKhan https://t.co/MfwJfPHuNC

— Samra Tariq (@isamratariq) July 16, 2023

Last year, his space session on Twitter made and broke records with more than a million people joining to listen. People from all over the world joined his session on the Twitter space to listen and participate in a live Q&A session. Its Twitter space has been counted among the most listened to Twitter spaces.

Earlier, the Korean musical group K-POP had the session to welcome 45,000 listeners on a Twitter space. According to reports, the number of listeners increased to 450,000 by the end of Imran Khan’s Twitter space. Not only on Twitter, but his interaction with listeners was livestreamed on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Hundreds and thousands of people listened to it on the various social media platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/imran-khan-settles-the-debate-of-biryani-with-aalo-last-night/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos