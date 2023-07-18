Jokowi pushes for food security to prepare for El Niño





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesian Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo said President Joko “Jokowi“Widodo encouraged the ministry to take measures to ensure food security to deal with weather anomalies caused by The boy. Syahrul said during a restricted meeting held at the State Palace in Jakarta today, July 18, that the Head of State emphasized that the El Nino issue should be taken seriously. “The president has gathered all the ministers and coordinating ministers in anticipation of El Nino which the BMKG predicts will peak in August-September,” Syahrul said at the State Palace on Tuesday. The president expected that the climatic phenomenon would not affect food stocks, especially rice. The Ministry of Agriculture has been tasked with mapping areas with sufficient water points or green spaces. “This presidential order must be taken seriously, especially with regard to rice and other basic products, so we must anticipate the worst case scenario. Areas that remain green should be safeguarded by optimizing planting and other control efforts,” Syahrul explained. Yellow areas or those with limited water sources should be subject to interventions, especially to control irrigation water. “In the red zones, [the planting of] water-resistant cultures must surely be prepared, and then special food storages,” he added. Syahrul claimed that the ministry was preparing nine provinces which would become the main cushions and supporters of the impact of the El Nino phenomenon. “[They include] three provinces in Java, South Sumatra, North Sumatra, Lampung, South Sulawesi and South Kalimantan. President Jokowi held a restricted meeting at around 10 a.m. today with several ministers at the State Palace in Jakarta, highlighting the problems of El Nino phenomenon and accelerating the elimination of tuberculosis. ADE RIDWAN YANDWIPUTRA Editors Choice: Jokowi talks about El Nino, 2024 election in Cabinet meeting Click here to get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

