Court issues notice to Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in marriage case





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (centre) and his wife Bushra Bibi (left) arrive to appear at a Lahore High Court on May 15, 2023. AFPThe court in Islamabad summons the two on July 20. shares the same thoughts.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessional court in the federal capital on Tuesday declared a case against the “unlawful” marriage of former prime minister Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi admissible.

Announcing the verdict, reserved a day earlier, Civil Judge Qudratullah issued notices to President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and his wife, summoning them on July 20.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Islamabad Muhammad Azam Khan had referred the case to a civil judge last week and dismissed the verdict of another civil court declaring a petition challenging the legality of the marriage inadmissible.

The petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, claimed that Bushra Bibi divorced her ex-husband in November 2017 and married Khan on January 1, 2018, despite the fact that her period of iddat was not over, “which is contrary Sharia and Muslim norms”.

The plaintiff presented the court with statements from Mufti Muhammad Saeed who had performed the marriage between Imran and Bushra, and Awn Chaudhry Imran’s close friend, one of the witnesses to the marriage.

Saeed, who celebrated the couple’s Nikah, said the PTI leader married Bushra Bibi during the latter’s iddat (the time when a woman isolates herself after her husband’s death or divorce), while he knew everything.

In his statement to a lower court, Saeed said he celebrated Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi on January 1, 2018, on the assurance of a woman claiming to be the former first lady’s sister.

“Then the former prime minister contacted me again in February 2018 and asked me to celebrate his Nikah with Bushra Bibi again, as it was the first time against Sharia,” Saeed said in court.

He said that the first time the Nikah was celebrated, the Iddat of Bushra Bibi was not completed.

He quoted Khan as saying Bushra Bibi divorced in November 2017 and there was a “prediction” that the PTI chairman would become Pakistan’s prime minister if he married Bushra Bibi.

Mufti Saeed added that the first Nikah was illegal, which was celebrated based on the “prediction”.

Marriage

In February 2018, the PTI announced that Khan had married Bushra Riaz Watoo, better known now as Bushra Bibi, who is a respected healer. The ceremony took place in Lahore.

Although Khan’s sisters were not present, the bride’s mother and friends attended the intimate ceremony.

Saeed, a member of the PTI central committee at the time, performed the Nikah with former PTI leader Awn Chaudhary and Zulfi Bukhari as witnesses.

Before marrying the spiritual guide, Khan was married twice.

He first married Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of a British billionaire, in 1995 but that ended in 2004. He has two children, Suleman and Qasim, from his first wife. Both live with their mother.

Her second marriage was to Reham Khan in January 2015, which dissolved in a short span of 10 months.

