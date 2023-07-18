PM Modi ‘baffled’, BJP ‘shaken’: Congress prepares for ‘game changer’ Opposition meets ahead of 2024 election

Leaders of 26 opposition parties are traveling to Bengaluru this week to strategize for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The participants repeatedly stressed their unified stance on various issues, even though the BJP insisted that the meeting deflected all important issues and that there was no bandana in this “group”.

The opposition group held a preliminary meeting in Patna earlier this month with representatives from 24 parties present. This time around, the group is expected to start working on a common minimum program and announce a joint agitation plan to confront the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The name of the opposition alliance will likely be decided at the Bengaluru meeting and several committees and sub-groups could be formed to deliberate on various issues relating to the alliance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an NDA meeting in the nation’s capital on July 18. The meeting is being held to mark the completion of 9 years of central government under Prime Minister Modi.

What did the opposition leaders say today?

Congress leaders on Tuesday pointed to the group’s growing base of support and criticized the prime minister for hosting a side meeting of the NDA.

“If he (PM Modi) is stronger than all the opposition and only he is enough for them, why is he summoning all 30 parties? Disclose the names of these parties. Are they even registered with the electoral commission? The people with us have always been with us… They are bewildered by what we are doing, so they are gathering factions of parties to show their strength,” Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

After the Patna meeting, which was attended by 24 parties, the Prime Minister suddenly thought of the NDA. Attempts are being made to breathe new life into the NDA. Suddenly, it was reported that the NDA meeting had been called for tomorrow. This is the outcome of the Patna meeting,” exclaimed Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led ruling coalition were “baffled” by the opposition caucus.

Congress Secretary General KC Venugopal meanwhile denied claims that some senior politicians had pulled out of the two-day meeting. He accused the BJP of working to silence the opposition and misusing investigative agencies such as the Law Enforcement Branch and the CBI to suppress criticism. Kharge also dispelled rumors that NCP leader Sharad Pawar would skip the meeting, adding that he had spoken to the senior politician and confirmed his attendance.

This is the 2nd meeting… all political parties have come together to save the democratic fabric of our country… The unity of the opposition is already creating a huge impact and we will form the government in 2024”, said CPI(M) leader Sitaram Iéchourie.

The AAP had confirmed its attendance on Sunday shortly after Congress extended its support for the Delhi order. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to thank Kharge ahead of his departure for Bengaluru.

Thank you Kharge ji for standing with the people of Delhi. This ordinance is anti-Indian and anti-national and must be fought tooth and nail,” he wrote.

What did the BJP leaders say?

The BJP has voiced its criticisms with former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleging inaction for a series of recent issues.

Kejriwal did nothing to save Delhi from the floods… He continues to blame the Centre… Congress has not uttered a single word about the floods… There is so much violence in Bengal… everyone is silent on the issue of Bengal… The opposition meeting in Bengaluru has hijacked all important issues,” the Lok Sabha MP said.

They (the opposition parties) call it a Mahagathbandhan but in fact there is no bandana in this…their only aim is to bring down PM Modi, which is impossible…when zero is added to zero, it is nothing,” the former Karnataka CM and BJP leader claimed, Basavaraj Bommai.

