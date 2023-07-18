Khawaja Asif under fire for mocking youth’s Imran Khan laptop photo





Defense Minister Khawaja Asif is again criticized for his controversial remarks. This time around, he is being criticized for searching a picture of a youngster showing his laptop from the government laptop program with the image of PTI chairman Imran Khan in the background.

According to the details, the photo shows the youngster holding a laptop he received from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s laptop program, and a photo of Imran Khan – who is the political rival of the incumbent government – was set as the desktop background.

The image has gone viral on social media. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif also shared the image while making an inappropriate comment towards the youth.

“The photo completely portrays the mental capacity of Imran Khan’s supporters,” Khawaja Asif tweeted.

.It actually broadly defines a youth… https://t.co/DdjjIfrBk2

— Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) July 16, 2023

It is not known how old the photo is. Prime Minister’s special assistant Attaullah Tarar said the photos are from 2014 and are being re-released as part of propaganda.

Nonetheless, Khawaja Asif still faces intense backlash for his unwarranted remarks targeting young people. Netizens, including prominent journalists, hit back at the defense minister saying the laptops were paid for with taxpayers’ money.

Surprised by the comment of the Minister of Defense, Khawaja Sb! The photo of a young man with a laptop with Imran Khan’s photo only sends the message that you cannot bribe young people by giving them laptops with taxpayers’ money and expecting them to they vote for you. It’s a simple policy https://t.co/bdDGMLaBcW

— Moeed Pirzada (@MoeedNj) July 17, 2023

Interestingly, after Khawaja Asif’s criticism, many netizens shared photos and videos of their laptops received from the government’s youth program with Imran Khan’s picture as their desktop background.

https://t.co/eR21NWfXFC

— Sabir Shakir (@ARYSabirShakir) July 17, 2023

The federal government has inaugurated the Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme 2023 under which 100,000 laptops are donated to top students at universities.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has relaunched the program to distribute laptops to students in Islamabad. He distributed the laptops to the students during a ceremony at the capital’s Convention Center.

He also launched the PM National Laptop Scheme for talented students from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa including merged areas to enable them to pursue their contemporary studies and research.

The laptop distribution ceremony took place at the Governor’s House. The Prime Minister distributed laptops to students holding positions in different KP universities.

